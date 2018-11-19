Chakwera drops a hint about Mia running mate

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has hinted that his second-in-command Mohammed Sidik Mia may be chosen as running mate in the 2019 presidential elections and that the two have the ability to wrestle power from Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Speaking during a rally he addressed in Mchinji on Sunday televised live on Times TV, Chakwera accused the DPP that has destroyed the hopes of Malawians so much in the last four years through its failure to build on its past campaign promises and crucially, through its corruption and cronyism.

“The DPP cannot be allowed another term of failure. MCP should govern and get Malawi prosperous,” he said.

He hinted that he is ready to pick Mia as his running mate.

“Discard an old pair of shoes and have a new one,” said Chakwera in apparent reference to President Peter Mutharika and Vice-President Saulos Chilima – who is leading his party UTM.

“And here is the new pair,” said Chakwera while looking at Mia.

Chakwera’s MCP and Chilima’s UTM are the real players with the ability to wrestle power from DPP.

Mia in his speech earlier, said Malawians need new leadership and not those who have been part and parcel of the DPP failure – an apparent attack to UTM which its leaders are a breakaway from UDF.

During the rally, Chakwera said MCP government will work hard to improve the country’s transport networks as well as health sector by training more state registered nurses make sure public hospitals delivers services as required and on time with fully backed availability of medicines, medical equipment, staff and beds .

“We want to promote checks and balances in all government institutions,” said the MCP leader.

Chakwera and Mia are scheduled to hold another rally in Blantyre this weekend.

