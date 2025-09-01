Chakwera earns praise for recruiting record 21,000 teachers

Education experts have showered praise on President Lazarus Chakwera for raising education standards and creating jobs through the historic recruitment of 20,517 primary school teachers, who begin reporting for duty this September across all 28 districts.

The Local Government Service Commission (LGSC), working with the Ministries of Education and Local Government, conducted nationwide interviews on July 28, 2025, following a presidential directive to recruit the teachers.

Last week, LGSC released the results, paving the way for the new recruits to be deployed to councils nationwide.

For example, M’mbelwa District Council has received 1,141 teachers, with instructions for them to report to their respective Education Offices by September 3, 2025.

Similarly, Ntchisi District Council has been allocated 408 teachers, who are expected to report for duty on September 1, 2025. Similar deployments are taking place across the country.

This recruitment follows the Chakwera administration’s June 2024 announcement of plans to hire 26,000 new teachers—the largest single education-sector recruitment in Malawi’s history. The directive came after over 26,000 teachers were promoted from Grade TL to TK, creating vacancies at entry level.

Analysts say the massive hiring will cut down unemployment, inject fresh energy into classrooms, reduce the learner-to-teacher ratio, and boost morale within the profession.

It also demonstrates President Chakwera’s pledge to prioritize education by ensuring sustained funding and dedicating at least 15–20 percent of national expenditure to the sector by 2030.

