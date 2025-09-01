FCB unveils Maule Visa Debit Card for football fans

First Capital Bank (FCB) plc has launched a three-year limited-edition Maule Visa Debit Card, designed to enhance the banking experience while strengthening the bond between the Bank and football lovers in the country.

The launch, which began with a parade from the Kamuzu upper stadium to FCB Livingstone Towers in Blantyre on Saturday, is known as the first of its kind for a bank to introduce a sports card in the country.

Speaking during the launch, FCB Head of Marketing and Communications, Twikale Chirwa, said the card comes with exclusive benefits for football supporters, especially during FCB Nyasa Big Bullets matches.

“This debit card is more than just a payment tool. Customers can purchase VIP tickets at a 50% discount when they use FCB Point-of-Sale (POS) machines. Beyond that, it serves as an identity card for passionate fans of FCB Nyasa Big Bullets,” said Chirwa.

He further explained that frequent use of the card will be rewarded with prizes.

“Customers who use the card more than ten times a month will qualify for various rewards, including hospitality packages. One lucky cardholder will win a fully sponsored trip to Lilongwe to watch a Maule game, complete with accommodation and transport,” he added.

Nyasa Big Bullets Chief Executive Officer, Albert Chigoga, hailed the initiative, describing it as a milestone that recognizes and empowers the team’s supporters.

“It is very encouraging to see a bank that thinks about its customers. Our supporters are excited about this customized Maule card, which will not only identify them as fans but also enhance their banking experience. We believe supporters will embrace and utilize it,” said Chigoga.

Among its other benefits, includes two signed player shirts per month, free food and drinks at selected matches, and meet-and-greet moments with FCB Nyasa Big Bullets players.

