Atupele Challenges His Rivals: ‘Stop Boasting, You Haven’t Won Yet — Malawi Will Shock You!’

United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential candidate Atupele Muluzi has taken aim at arrogant political elites who are already parading themselves as winners, warning them to wait for the people’s verdict at the ballot box — because on voting day they will be shocked, and no rigging or backroom deals will save them.

Muluzi tore into his rivals as he unveiled what he branded as a radical blueprint to rescue Malawi from the suffocating grip of corruption, mediocrity, and recycled leadership.

Speaking at the manifesto launch in Nyambadwe, Blantyre, Muluzi delivered a blistering critique of the current crop of leaders, accusing them of looting the country dry while parading themselves as champions of development.

He declared that Malawi’s hour of reckoning had come, and that the September 16 General Election would not be business as usual.

“Malawi does not need leaders whose only record is corruption, arrogance, and failed promises,” Muluzi charged, his voice cutting through the charged crowd. “This country needs fresh blood, and I am ready to lead that generational reset.”

The UDF manifesto—tellingly branded “Innovate Malawi”—was pitched as a full-scale economic reboot, with digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and innovation at its core. Muluzi vowed to drag Malawi out of the dusty files of failed policies and into a future where agriculture, education, and public services are powered by technology.

Unlike the stale slogans of his competitors, Muluzi’s promises were unapologetically specific. In agriculture, he pledged to revive coupon starter packs to give struggling farmers access to inputs while opening the doors to large-scale commercial farming aimed at exports.

“We must track our resources. We must digitise. We must move beyond subsistence farming into serious agribusiness. That is how Malawi will grow—not through empty speeches or stolen billions,” he said, taking a direct swipe at the ruling elite.

Angela Muluzi, standing by her husband’s side, threw in her own punch, calling on Malawians to stop gambling with their future by voting for leaders with dirty hands.

UDF chairperson Lilian Patel, meanwhile, reminded the gathering of the glaring betrayal of Malawi’s women—who make up 51% of the electorate yet remain sidelined in decision-making. She said Atupele’s leadership would mark a turning point, placing women where they belong: at the heart of power.

The atmosphere in Ndirande was anything but casual. It was raw, fiery, and uncompromising—an open declaration that Atupele Muluzi is not just contesting but is prepared to confront the entrenched political arrogance of those who treat elections as predetermined coronations.

Whether the UDF can translate this manifesto into victory remains to be seen. But one thing was clear: yesterday, Atupele Muluzi came out swinging—scathing, unapologetic, and deadly serious.

