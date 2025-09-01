Malawi SuperExcited: Tay Grin Lines Up Silver Stadium Mega Show With Awilo & Wizkid

The countdown is on! Come 6th September, Silver Stadium will not just host a concert — it will host history, as Malawi braces for Tay Grin’s biggest show yet, featuring Africa’s musical heavyweights Awilo Longomba and Wizkid.

Many doubted whether the Nyau King could consistently deliver at this scale. But time after time, Tay Grin has proven he is more than a superstar — he is a game-changer.

From bringing continental icons to Malawi, to staging events that rival Africa’s biggest cities, his shows are not just performances, they are experiences. And this one promises fireworks.

Ahead of the showdown, soukous legend Awilo Longomba has already set the tone, urging Malawi’s upcoming artists to invest in discipline, originality, and self-respect if they want to last in the industry.

“I have no secret apart from discipline. I respect people, I respect myself, and I am myself. Don’t copy anyone, be yourself,” said the Coupe Bibamba hitmaker, who recently collaborated with Tay Grin on the track Combien.

Awilo also reminded fans that Malawi is brimming with talent, recalling how two Malawian singers made it onto his team during The Voice Africa. His message? The stage is big enough, but only for those bold enough to believe in themselves.

Now, all eyes are on Silver Stadium. With Wizkid’s Afrobeat energy, Awilo’s timeless soukous magic, and Tay Grin’s homegrown firepower, 6th September is shaping up to be Malawi’s night of nights. The doubters have no choice but to watch as the Nyau King once again raises the bar.

