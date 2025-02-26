Chakwera Faces Parliament Today as Chaponda Refuses to Send Questions, Says ‘Govt Has No Real Answers’

President Lazarus Chakwera is set to face Parliament today, but Leader of Opposition Dr. George Chaponda has refused to submit any questions, declaring that the government “has no real answers” to Malawi’s deepening economic and governance crises. Chaponda dismissed the session as a waste of time, arguing that past engagements have yielded nothing but empty rhetoric.

The parliamentary session, held under Standing Order 70B, allows MPs to directly question the president on pressing national issues. But with soaring inflation, forex shortages, a collapsing power sector, and rising public frustration, opposition lawmakers say Malawians have lost faith in Chakwera’s leadership.

Chaponda: “We’ve Asked Before, Nothing Changes”

Chaponda, who leads the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Parliament, made it clear that he sees no point in engaging the president.

“We have asked before. We have raised concerns before. But nothing changes,” Chaponda said. “Prices keep rising, businesses are shutting down, and the government has no real answers.”

His comments come amid mounting frustration over Malawi’s economic meltdown, with the cost of basic goods skyrocketing, vendors protesting, and businesses struggling to survive due to forex shortages.

Economic Turmoil & Forex Crisis

One of the key concerns expected to dominate the session is the country’s worsening economic situation. MPs will likely challenge Chakwera on the rising cost of living, forex shortages, and inflation, which have left many Malawians struggling.

MP Bango is expected to press the president on why foreign investors and businesses seem to be thriving while Malawian entrepreneurs struggle under harsh economic conditions.

“Mr. President, Malawians want answers. Why is our economy failing to support local businesses while foreigners succeed? What specific interventions is your government implementing to rescue struggling traders and vendors?”

The shortage of forex has been a pressing issue, impacting businesses and leading to skyrocketing prices of essential goods. MPs will likely push the president to outline concrete measures his administration is taking to stabilize the currency and ease forex shortages.

Infrastructure Development & Road Projects

MPs from the Northern Region are expected to question the president on the delays in critical infrastructure projects, particularly the stalled Chitipa-Kasungu-Rumpi Road project.

MP Kenneth Ndovie (Karonga Nyungwe) has already voiced concerns, saying:

“The President’s SONA lacked clarity on infrastructure projects. Malawians need specific timelines, not just promises. When will the government deliver on these roads?”

Floods & Resettlement Plans

Recent heavy rains and floods have wreaked havoc in several districts, particularly in Nsanje and the Shire Valley, displacing thousands.

MP Bagus is expected to press Chakwera on whether his administration has any immediate plans for resettlement and long-term solutions for flood victims.

“The recurring floods have devastated these areas. Mr. President, does your government have concrete plans to purchase land for permanent relocation, or will Malawians continue to suffer from the same disaster every year?”

Electricity & Power Crisis

Another major issue on the table is Malawi’s worsening power crisis, which has affected households and businesses across the country.

MPs are expected to grill Chakwera on the government’s strategies to stabilize power supply and end frequent blackouts, which have crippled industries, especially the manufacturing sector.

The power shortages have worsened over the past weeks, with Escom officials citing technical challenges at Kapichira and Tedzani power stations. MPs will demand answers on how the government plans to address energy production challenges and attract investments in alternative energy sources.

Political Accountability & Governance

Beyond economic and infrastructure issues, some opposition MPs are expected to question the president on governance and accountability matters.

Critics argue that Chakwera’s administration has been slow in implementing reforms, and MPs may demand updates on anti-corruption efforts, public sector reforms, and the performance of his cabinet ministers.

A Heated Session Expected

With growing public frustration over economic hardships, unemployment, and governance concerns, today’s session is expected to be one of the most heated in recent times.

Chakwera, who has often been criticized for delivering ambitious speeches without follow-through actions, will be under immense pressure to provide clear, practical, and immediate solutions to Malawi’s most pressing problems.

Malawians will be closely watching the proceedings to see whether the president offers real solutions—or simply repeats promises that many believe have failed to materialize.

