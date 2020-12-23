Chakwera fails to live up on promise to meet Leader of Opposition
President Lazarus Chakwera has failed to live up to his promise of meeting Leader of Opposition in parliament to discuss issues of national importance.
Chakwera made the promise after taking the presidential oath that he would be meeting the Leader of Opposition in parliament every three month to exchange notes on issues of national importance.
Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa said he has received no communication on the promised meetings.
“However, I don’t want to take it as a delayed engagement. The President has a full five years to rule this country and he has only done six months. He needs time to settle down. At an opportune time, he shall come out,” said Nankhumwa in a written response.
Chakwera is said to be at working Christmas working vacation in Chikoko Bay in Mangochi but a few weeks ago, Presidential Press Secretary, Brian Banda said the Malawi leader remained committed to fulfilling the pledge made during his inauguration on July 6 2020.
Imeneyi ndi nkhani to have an impact on the people? No.
Zantchito yanji?????
Mukhufuna muwononge Malawi mukhuziwa kuti zikholo lofuthikha khale oro muthapahanga bwanji zikho LA Malawi zingalemele… kudwala kwamuthu modzi mukhufuna kuti zikho lifutikhe zegulani MA border chonde inu achakwela osati inuyo mukhatukhile zikho analephe athu akhulu akulu kuthukhula zikho LA Malawi plz open the border
Sometimes it is good not to promise.
I think it is because there is no leader of opposition yet, DPP is still fighting within itself for this position. So the right response from Nankhumwa should have been “he will meet the leader of opposition when DPP finally settles down”
not important
Who is leader of opposition?
Leader of a rebel Group not DPP or opposition. Too much insubordination. Komanso mu dpp analowetsamo wina wake osokononeza . Bitter because he lost Member of Parliament kwa mwanayu. Nkhondo yake yobvuta
Nankhumwa don’t sount diplomatic. The truth of the matter is that the President lied to us because this is what some of us have been waiting to see happening to know what your engagement would be like and how it would benefit the nation. So far, Chakwera has lost an opportunity to make a first as it has never happened with the previous administrations.Biden is making several firsts in the US an indication that he was able to spot mistakes of other governments and capitalize on them to surprise the nation and do things differently.
Okhamula ntchito ikhale ya ulonda on Chakweras promises? Was it signed anywhere? Is this a law? Give him time, Nankhumwa will be communicated. Take heart Owen with your Nyasatimes.