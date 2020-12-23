Chakwera fails to live up on promise to meet Leader of Opposition

President Lazarus Chakwera has failed to live up to his promise of meeting Leader of Opposition in parliament to discuss issues of national importance.

Chakwera made the promise after taking the presidential oath that he would be meeting the Leader of Opposition in parliament every three month to exchange notes on issues of national importance.

Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa said he has received no communication on the promised meetings.

“However, I don’t want to take it as a delayed engagement. The President has a full five years to rule this country and he has only done six months. He needs time to settle down. At an opportune time, he shall come out,” said Nankhumwa in a written response.

Chakwera is said to be at working Christmas working vacation in Chikoko Bay in Mangochi but a few weeks ago, Presidential Press Secretary, Brian Banda said the Malawi leader remained committed to fulfilling the pledge made during his inauguration on July 6 2020.

