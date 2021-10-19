Chakwera for consolidation of trade and bilateral relationship with Kenya

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera says he will use his visit to Kenya to consolidate among other things, trade as well as long standing bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Speaking on his departure at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe Tuesday, Chakwera said for the country to be self – reliant in pursuit of a new Malawi, it has to consolidate its relationship with all other countries.

“Consolidation of our relationship with Kenya and other countries will be of great benefit to Malawi. This is to mark another level of cooperation. Kenya and Malawi have been friends for a long time,” added the president.

“Friends of Kenya are also friends of Malawi.”

Whilst in Kenya, President Chakwera will hold bilateral talks with President Kenyatta.

President Chakwera’s Press Secretary Anthony Kasunda said: “The president will use these official assignments to secure international connections for Malawi.

“Dr. Chakwera is expected to meet with powerful dignitaries during the 12 day working trip in the three countries. At the end of it all, Malawi will benefit from the trip significantly.”

On Wednesday, the Malawi leader will be a special guest at the 2021 Mashujaa (Heroes) Day Celebrations.

The day was set aside to honour all Kenyan heroes. The Malawi leader is also expected to deliver a keynote address at the Malawi Investment Forum and will meet Malawians living in Kenya.

Malawi and Kenya have been allies since time immemorial but the two countries’ bilateral relationship was cemented in the mid 1960s during the struggle for independence with the two nations’ founding fathers, Hastings Kamuzu Banda and Mzee Jomo Kenyatta becoming great pals as they fought the colonialists.

From Kenya, Chakwera will proceed to United Arab Emirates and Scotland. The president will attend the fifth Global Sustainable Technology and Innovation Community from 24th to 27th October in Dubai where he is expected to meet global business gurus and international experts to discuss bilateral, trade, industry, tourism and investment.

The president will then go to Glasgow, Scotland where he will join world leaders including UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson to attend the high level segment of the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP 26).

While in Scotland, apart from holding bilateral talks with Johnson, President Chakwera will also have an official engagement with the Scottish First Minister among many other heads of state and foreign dignitaries

The President was seen off by the Republican Vice President, Saulos Klaus Chilima and other top government officials.

