Chakwera arrives in Kenya, ready to sign bilateral agreement

President Lazarus Chakwera who is on a 12 Day international tour of duty Tuesday afternoon arrived in Nairobi, Kenya to a tumultuous welcoming, where among other official engagements will sign a bilateral agreement with his Kenyan counterpart President Uhuru Kenyata.

The ceremony will take place on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times from Nairobi, President Chakwera’s Press Secretary Anthony Kasunda said:

“The two leaders agreed in August when they met in the United Kingdom to “urgently” revive the Malawi- Kenya Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation (JPCC) taking into cognizant of the various opportunities that lie between the two countries.

Kenya is one of Malawi’s strong allies in the East African Block that can assist the country to penetrate the Region’s market.

“Apart from that, Chakwera will be the Special Guest at the 2021 Mashujaa (Heroes) Day Celebrations to be held at Wang’uru Stadium in Kirinyanga County on Wednesday, October 20, 2021,” said Kasunda.

Mashujaa Day is celebrated on October 20th and if October 20th falls on a Sunday, the following Monday will be a holiday.

Mashujaa is Swahili for ‘Heroes’ and as such the Day is also known as Heroes’ Day.

It is a public holiday to honour all Kenyans who have contributed towards the struggle for Kenya’s independence.

Previously, this holiday used to be known as Kenyatta Day, named after Jomo Kenyatta, who was the first Prime Minister and then Oresident of Kenya.

Kenyatta, the father of the incumbent Kenya President, Uhuru Kenyatta, was a prominent campaigner for the independence of Kenya from British rule.

He was arrested in October 1952 along with five others (Achieng’ Oneko, Bildad Kaggia, Fred Kubai, Kung’u Karumba and Paul Ngei) on charges of being members of the Mau Mau Society, a movement engaged in rebellion against Kenya’s British rulers.

The accused were known as the ‘Kapenguria Six’ and the detainment of the six is seen as prominent event in the struggle for independence and was, therefore, commemorated with a public holiday on 20th October.

The holiday was first observed in 1958 mainly by activists, but quickly grew and was seen as a success by 1959.

After Kenya gained independence in 1963, the date was embedded in the law as Kenyatta Day.

When Kenya adopted a new constitution in August 2010, several changes were made to the public holidays observed in Kenya and Kenyatta Day was renamed to Mashujaa Day and the focus of the day was widened to include all those who contributed to the independence of Kenya.

President Chakwera will also deliver a Keynote Address at the Malawi Investment Forum on October 21, 2021, and the same day holds a meeting with representatives of the Malawi Diaspora in Kenya.

From Kenya, Chakwera will proceed to Dubai, United Arab Emirates and thereafter to Glasgow, Scotland for global summits on Information technology and Climate Change, respectively.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!