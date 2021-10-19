Mary Chilima denounces Early Child Marriages as MotoMoney donates K1m to Children’s First Trust on Mother’s Day

Early and Child marriages are a big retard to the country’s development as they lead to many complications including maternal deaths and therefore must be stopped in their tracks, spouse to the Malawi’s Vice President, Dr. Saulos Chilima, Mary has said.

Spurred by an act of benevolence and the spirit of giving, Second Lady Mary Nkhamanyachi Chilima, , visited and cheered children at Ndodani orphanage home in Ndodani Village in Traditional Authority Kabudula in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

Chilima, who is founder of Children First Trust, donated assorted items such as blankets and food stuffs worth around K1 million to 95 needy boys and girls at the centre.

She also treated the children and residents of Ndodani Village to a luncheon that took place right at the Orphan centre.

Chilima hailed the founder of the Orphanage, 25-year-old philanthropist, Temwanani Chilenga, a primary school teacher, who single-handedly founded the orphanage with her little resources from her teaching profession.

Chilima said she was grateful to Kondi Bowoyeke Munthali who sourced the donation of a whooping MK1 million on behalf of CFT from Mr Shazin Tayub-Founder and CEO of Motomoney.

“In a special way, I would like to thank Mr. Kondi Bowoyeke Munthali for his love for mankind in that he went out of his way to source the money so the kids could smile,” said Chilima.

In an interview Boyowoke Munthali said: ” It gives me satisfaction and ultimate pleasure whenever I make other people happy and I would like to sincerely thank MotoMoney for their kindness,” he said.

In his remarks, Shazin Tayub said: “Giving back to the communities that support our business is something that has been important to MotoMoney from the day our business started.

“If we don’t ensure that Malawi’s children are cared for and educated, we will not see our communities thrive.”

The Founder of Children First Trust also urged parents in the area to control their family sizes by practicing family planning adding that “overpopulation is the contributing factor of most of the challenges that the country face”.

Chilima, therefore, also urged parents to encourage their children to remain in school and to discourage early marriages, which lead to a lot of complications, including maternal deaths among young people.

