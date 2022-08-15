Chakwera fulfills most planned SADC development tasks

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has fulfilled most major planned development interventions contributing to the regional integration, economic growth and stability.

The Minister responsible, Nancy Tembo told Malawian journalists covering Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Monday.

“Our President has done extremely well. You are aware that the whole world was struggling with COVID-19. Dr. Chakwera with the help of South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa discussed and lobbied several organizations and partners to make COVID-19 vaccine available for member states.

Now the problem is no longer scarcity of COVID-19 vaccine but low uptake of the vaccine among the eligible population (due hesitancy).”

Other milestones are that Dr. Chakwera promoted stability and peace in Northern Mozambique province where there were violence and food shortage, facilitated implementation of priority interconnector projects in the SADC that are aimed at connecting Angola, Malawi and the United Republic of Tanzania and other countries, to the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) grid.

The Minister said the outgoing SADC Chair promoted strengthening of irrigation systems to ensure food secure SADC region, promoted value addition to grain crops, adherence to existing employment agreements and policies including Africa free trade area.

On August 13, 2022, the Minister delivered her handover statement in Kinshasa at the SADC Council of Ministers which she chaired since August 2021 during Malawi’s tenure.

According to SADC Secretariat, the Council of Ministers oversees the functioning and development of the SADC and ensures that policies are properly implemented.

The Council consists of Ministers from each Member State, usually from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Economic Planning, or Finance.

It meets twice a year in January or February and immediately prior to the Summit in August or September.

President Chakwera will hand over the SADC Chairmanships to President of DRC, Felix Tshisekedi during the2022 Summit meeting.

