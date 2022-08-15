Serendib Hotels partners with Alpha Arts for December 3 Miss Malawi pageantry 

Serendib Hotels has partnered with Alpha Arts towards the success hosting of Miss Malawi pageant that include sponsoring physical auditions and other activities lined up before the main event, scheduled for December 3.

At the contract signing ceremony held at Lotus Hotel — one of the chain of Serendib Hotels hospitality industry in Namiwawa, Blantyre — General Manager, Rodney Goneso said the partnership is a strong statement of friendship with in taking national beauty pageant to another level.

“We are seeing this relationship beyond because this is a brand that is a pride of the nation, which unfortunately has been inactive since 2018,” said Goneso, who manages Lotus Hotel and Serendib Suites — both based in Namiwawa.

“We are opening our doors for people to appreciate the services we offer in all of our hospitality businesses.”

Serendib Hotels manages Lotus Hotel; Serendib Suites; Heritage Hotel in Limbe (formerly Shire Highlands Hotel); Kambiri and Blue Waters Beach Resorts (both in Salima); Bamboo Boutique Hotel in Lilongwe and Zaburi Beach Resort in Mangochi.

“The beauty pageant is part of the tourism industry and we are complimenting it as part of our community responsibility and as I’ve said, we are seeing a partnership with Alpha Arts beyond the Miss Malawi pageant scheduled for December,” he said.

Managing director for Alpha Arts, Francis Kaphuka added credence, saying the partnership with Serendib Hotels would complement their efforts to resuscitate the pageantry which was last held in 2018.

The events management marketing agency, took over management of the Miss Malawi pageantry from last-licensed Zodiak and Nations Publications, who had inherited it from events manager, Carver Bhima in 2017.

Kaphuka said they have lined up a lot of activities to be hosted in Serendib Hotels that would spice up the main event that include a boot camp to be held at capacious and iconic Kambiri Beach Resort in Senga Bay, Salima that would select the successful pageants.

Registrations were first done online last month and Kaphuka said the physical auditions, to be held in all three regions, would be hosted in the Serendib Hotels in Lilongwe and Blantyre. Lotus Hotel would host the main event.

“If people had doubts of us hosting a successful Miss Malawi pageantry, they are assured that we are set to provide an entertainment with a difference with the coming in of Serendib Hotels and others partners,” he said.

In an earlier interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) last month, Alpha Arts spokesperson, Tina Kendricks said they would need 30 pageants for the main event.

The ex-model further said they hoped to work with the Miss Malawi project beyond this year and looks forward to the future, adding that it’s unfortunate it’s been four years since the last pageantry and looking towards the future success.

Since beauty pageants have evolved over the years, the criteria for selection may include, and not limited, to academic achievements, leadership skills, and eloquent communication skills,” she had said.

