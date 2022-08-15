Minister Mtambo appeals for debt relief for developing countries’ economic recovery

Minister of National Unity Timothy Mtambo on Sunday pressed for the cancellation of debts Malawi has with developed countries, stressing this is critical for Malawi to resuscitate her economy.

Malawi’s economy, just like many other developing countries, has suffered multiple shocks since the emergence of Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war, among others.

Hence, speaking when he paid tribute and vote of thanks to Father Sun Myung Moon and Mother Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon on the 10th anniversary of Father Moon’s heavenly ascension, Mtambo pressed for debt relief to enable the Tonse Alliance government resuscitate the economy, which got battered during the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regime.

The minister is currently in Korea attending the Universal Peace Federation Conference. The conference brought together global leaders and former presidents. Notable speakers included former President of the USA, Donald Trump, and a number of Secretaries of State from the US, among others.

Mtambo stated that economic depression is Africa’s major threat to attaining peace; hence, the need for developed countries to cancel their debts.

“Esteemed delegates, I would like to make a strong submission through our Universal Peace Federation, that in the developing world like my country and Africa as a whole the major current threat to our peace is going to be the economic depression due the impact of Covid-19 and the Russian and Ukrainian war,” he said.

Mtambo added that the rising cost of lining and shortage of food is becoming a big governance threat to most African countries, including Malawi.

“As a conflict preventive measure, I would like to strongly recommend that UPF join hands with those organisations advocating for debt relief as a measure to help the developing countries to recover from the tragic impact of Covid-19 and the Russian and Ukraine war,” he narrated.

Mtambo commended Father Reverend Dr. Sun Myung Moon and Mother Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon for the great vision that brought them together to discuss the importance of promoting peace and unity among people of all nations.

The minister observed that more than ever before, humanity yearns for peace, individually and collectively, as communities, societies and nations.

He lamented that despite great scientific and technological advancements, conflicts, unrest, violence, terrorism and destruction continue to be part of human experience both in the developed and less developed world.

“Truly, we need a civilization of peace and we applaud the support from the world leaders who are tirelessly providing support to Mother Moon in her effort to bring UNITY not only to the Korean Peninsula but also to one World under God. Peace remains a long-cherished dream of humanity since times immemorial.

“Peace is not so much about definitions or explanations, but practical experience. This is the experience of inner tranquillity, quiet, freedom from disturbance or conflict, absence or cessation of war, a state of security, order and reconciliation,” emphasized Mtambo.

He disclosed that since the establishment of his ministry, Malawi has made great strides in promoting peace, citing the Peace and Unity Act (2022), which provides the framework for the fostering of peace and unity.

Among other issues, the law provides for the establishment of the Malawi Peace and Unity Commission and the District Peace and Unity Committees all meant to facilitate the coordination and peaceful resolution of conflicts at all levels of society.

Through this peace architecture, Mtambo added, the ministry is striving to ensure that the values of peace and unity are promoted right at the level of the individual.

“Sustainable peace and unity start with the individual. Undoubtedly, it is individuals who are at peace with themselves, first, that will build peace at the level of the family, the community, society, the nation and the world at large.

“The Malawi Government, through the Ministry of National Unity, is also working on the integration of Civic, Peace and Moral Education in the curricula of primary and secondary schools.

“The idea is to ensure that at the early stage, children should be assisted to grow and develop attitudes of peace and acquire knowledge and skills on social coexistence, patriotism and peaceful resolution of conflicts,” he said.

