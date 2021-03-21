Chakwera goes to Tanzania for Magufuli funeral

March 21, 2021

President Lazarus Chakwera flies off to Tanzania on Monday to attend the state funeral of that country’s former president John Pombe Magufuli.

President Chakwera to go and pay last respects to Magufuli pictured together last October 

Ministry of Foreign Affairs sayse in a statement the plane carrying Chakwera is expected to depart from Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) at 05:30 Hrs.

The statement discloses that the state funeral will take place at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

The Malawi leader  will return the same day and is expected to arrive at the KIA at 15:30pm.

