Blantyre  DHO clarifies on discriminatory all Asian vaccine time

The Blantyre District Health Office (DHO) says it has not designated any private health facility as a vaccination centre.

The office is clarifying a message circulating in social media concerning the Covid-19 vaccination at a private clinic, Malmed in Blantyre.

The message apparently from the Asian Community suggested that members of the Asian/Indian community had organised “a hassle-free vaccination exercise” at Malmed Clinic where members of the Asian/Indian community were to be served first before anyone else and that the Asian community would cater for the health workers’ allowances.

However, the Blantyre DHO in a statement signed by the Director for Health and Social Services, Dr. Gift Kawalazira, says only government and CHAM health facilities are the designated vaccination centres.

The Blantyre DHO has further assured the public that it has adequate vaccine stocks for those who need it and that people should not panic. Vaccination starts on Monday 22, 2021 in the following health centres:Gateway, Limbe, Mlambe, Lirangwe, Mpemba, Ndirande,, Chilomoni, Zingwangwa, Chileka and Kadidi.

