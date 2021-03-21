March 30 by-election ballot papers fail to arrive on schedule

Ballot papers for the March 30 by-elections have not arrived into the country ton Sunday as earlier announced.

According to a statement from the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), the flight that was supposed to deliver the voting materials from Dubai has been cancelled.

Initially, the papers were set to arrive in the country on the 26th, and it was later communicated that the cargo will be in the country earlier(21 March).

MEC is yet to communicate to stakeholders regarding the new date for the arrival of the papers.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!