Covid-19 presidential taskforce rules out 3rd wave of pandemic in Malawi

March 21, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

The Presidential Taskforce on Covid 19 has ruled out chances that the country would be hit by the third wave of the pandemic.

Dr Charles Mwansambo”: Continue following Covid-19 preventing measures.

The positivity rate rose from 9.7 percent on Thursday to 11.2 percent on Friday.

On Saturday it dropped to 7.2 percent after 42 people tested positive.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 33,216 cases including 1,093 deaths.

Over 28, 000 people have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 3,881.

Authorities have indicated that the country will ease Covid-19 restrictions when the positivity level reaches less than 5 percent.

Secretary for Health Charles Mwansambo has encouraged the public to continue following Covid-19 preventing measures.

Meanwhile, players in the local private sector are optimistic that the Covid -9 vaccine will help to improve the business environment in the coming months.

Companies have been brought to their knees, with some shutting down following the adverse impact of the pandemic on the economy.

Restrictions on international travel and movements as well as the trimmed workforce in offices and industry have greatly affected productivity.

General Manager of Old Mutual Pension Services Company Limited Tawonga Manda acknowledges having been hit by the pandemic.

Manda is however hopeful of the much needed economic resuscitation, with the coming in of the vaccine.

