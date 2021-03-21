Govt underfunds constituency demarcation exercise

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officials are worried that the government has grossly underfunded the constituency demarcation exercise.

MEC chairperson Chifundo Kachale said out of the K2.3 billion budget, Treasury has only released K500000.

He said the low budget will affect the demarcation exercise.

Meanwhile, Kachale said MEC has shifted commencement of constituency demarcation exercise from this month to mid-April.

Kachale said that the shift has been necessitated by the March 30 by-elections.

