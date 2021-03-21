Govt underfunds constituency demarcation exercise
Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officials are worried that the government has grossly underfunded the constituency demarcation exercise.
MEC chairperson Chifundo Kachale said out of the K2.3 billion budget, Treasury has only released K500000.
He said the low budget will affect the demarcation exercise.
Meanwhile, Kachale said MEC has shifted commencement of constituency demarcation exercise from this month to mid-April.
Kachale said that the shift has been necessitated by the March 30 by-elections.
Why stifling the constituency redemarcation exercise? UDF did the exercise to empower the southern region in parliament which squeezed out any development agenda from the centre and North by placing the regions at the mercy of the UDF it is an obvious truth the minority have the say while the majority have the way. This is the period in which this parliamentary derailment can be addressed for once and for all. This parliamentary chicanery slotted in by the UDF to kill any voice in the name of democracy must be slashed for today and forever