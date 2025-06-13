Chakwera Govt Set To Replace Mv Illala: Marine Transport Revamp Underway

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has expressed optimism about the transformation of the country’s marine transport sector, following investment plans that will see the historic MV Illala replaced with a modern passenger and cargo vessel.

Speaking on Monday during a meeting with a delegation of German investors at Chikoko Bay in Monkey Bay, President Chakwera described the initiative as a bold step towards revitalizing Malawi’s inland water transport and unlocking economic opportunities.

The Illala, which has been in service for over 70 years, is currently the only passenger vessel operating on Lake Malawi. It has become a symbol of resilience, but its aging structure has limited its capacity to meet modern transport demands. The proposed replacement will improve safety, efficiency, and accessibility across the lake.

The German investors, led by Daniel Imhauser, are following up on discussions that began during President Chakwera’s visit to Frankfurt, Germany in 2024. The team has now arrived in Malawi to assess marine infrastructure and initiate implementation of agreed plans.

As part of their visit, the delegation toured key marine facilities including the Port of Chipoka in Salima, the Ship Yard, and the Maritime Training College in Monkey Bay.

Chipoka Port, a multimodal hub connected to both road and rail, has been inactive due to siltation that prevents vessel docking. Its rehabilitation will enable efficient movement of coal and other goods from the Northern Region to the Central and Southern parts of Malawi—directly supporting the country’s Agriculture, Tourism, and Mining (ATM) strategy.

Imhauser stated that a team of 20 experts in Germany is ready to begin work, having already requested structural and architectural designs of the Illala and other vessels, along with route charts to develop a viable replacement strategy. He emphasized their commitment to not only replacing vessels but also:

Building capacity through training of Malawian maritime technical staff

Modernizing the Marine Training College with equipment, simulators, and IT support

Enhancing tourism through new cruise vessels

Creating local jobs in shipbuilding, maintenance, and logistics

President Chakwera highlighted the broader vision behind the project, saying:

“Lake Malawi is not just a tourism attraction but a viable means to address Malawi’s economic challenges through effective transportation infrastructure.”

He has since directed his administration to finalize all necessary administrative procedures to accelerate the venture, aligning it with Malawi Vision 2063, which prioritizes infrastructure development, self-reliance, and sustainable economic growth.

In his remarks, Minister of Transport and Public Works, Hon. Jacob Hara, confirmed that the investors are also interested in replacing cruise vessels, a move that will stimulate the tourism sector and open up new economic corridors on Lake Malawi.

The German team also visited the Marine Training College, Malawi’s only seafaring training institution, where they pledged to explore long-term partnerships for capacity building and curriculum modernization.

The German delegation is expected to depart Malawi on Saturday after concluding their infrastructure assessments and strategic consultations.

President Chakwera is currently on a tour of the Eastern Region, conducting several official engagements, including marine development initiatives.

