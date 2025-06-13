PSGR condemns the brutal murder of Rosina Hara and demands swift justice

A Non-governmental organization under the banner, People Serving Girls At Risk (PSGR) says it is deeply outraged and shocked by the brutal murder of 27-year-old Rosina Hara, a purported “sex worker” whose life was cut short under horrifying circumstances at Luwinga Township in Mzuzu.

In a press statement, Caleb Ng’ombo Executive Director at PSGR said reports describes Rosina as a “sex worker,” and reports that Mzuzu Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Sub Inspector Cecilia Mfune, said she was subjected to deep cuts to her face and private parts.

“A postmortem examination at Mzuzu Central Hospital found that head injuries from a blunt object caused her death. The brutality inflicted on Rosina represents a shocking act of gender based violence and a tragic reminder of the persistent danger faced by women and girls in Malawi, particularly women and girls who are bought in exchange for sexual acts in the sex industry,” reads part of the statement.

Ng’ombo highlighted that as PSGR demands a thorough investigation into this case and calls for a swift, transparent, and fair judicial process to ensure justice for Rosina being a person with hopes, dreams, and rights as her murder is not an isolated case but part of a broader pattern of violence against women and girls, especially women in prostitution, who remain among the most vulnerable and least protected in Malawi’s society and they demand that this must end.

“Prostitution is an inherently violent system that is rooted in deep-seated inequality and the dehumanization of women. PSGR calls on the government to confront this form of sexual exploitation at its core by addressing the structural injustices that enable it. This means dismantling the systemic discrimination and gender inequality that normalize the subordination of women and sanction men’s entitlement to women’s bodies through commodification and sexual exploitation. The murder of women in prostitution is the brutal culmination of a system that treats women as disposable,” Ng’ombo said.

The statement further said that, PSGR continues to stand in solidarity with women who are victims of commercial sexual exploitation and all women and girls at risk.

Therefore they are calling on government institutions, civil society, and the general public to do the following

1. Unequivocally condemn this and all forms of violence against women and girls.

2. Demand justice for Rosina and protection for those in similar situations.

3. Push for stronger policies and legal reforms that lead to the abolition of prostitution in Malawi. Justice delayed is justice denied. Rosina’s life mattered, and we will not rest until justice is served

