Healing Through Art: Charity Show for Penno Mussa (Dimigu)’s Surgery and Recovery

The National Theatre Association of Malawi (Southern Region Chapter), NTAM, is organizing a theatrical charity show in support of fellow artist Penno Mussa—widely known as Dimigu—who requires major gastrointestinal surgery after a prolonged illness.

The event aims to raise MK18,000,000 for his medical expenses. The Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has already contributed K2,000,000 toward the cause.

According to Foster Bulla, Chairperson of the organizing committee, the show is scheduled for July 7, 2025, at Amaryllis Hotel and will feature performances by renowned artists and groups, including Flora Suya, Nanyoni, and Giling’ande.

The Vice President of Malawi, Right Honourable Dr. Michael Biziwick Usi, is expected to attend and perform in a play titled “Nsalú” as part of the fundraising efforts.

Bulla emphasized that Mussa’s contributions to Malawi’s creative industry—as a theatre performer, playwright, and actor—make his recovery vital to the artistic community.

“Your support can help him recover and continue mentoring young artists and enriching local theatre and television,” he said.

Funds raised will go toward the following: Hospital bills, Food and accommodation, Medical supplies and

Follow-up treatments.

Flora Suya, NTAM’s Resource Mobilization Coordinator, underscored the importance of artists’ well-being:

“By helping a fellow artist access medical support, we are bringing Mussa back to the world. We’ve been missing him in productions for the past seven years due to his illness, and we need his talent back in the industry.”

Penno Mussa expressed heartfelt gratitude to NTAM, MBC, and Amaryllis Hotel for their support in organizing the charity event.

