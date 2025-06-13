UN calls for heightened vigilance, protection of persons with albinism as Malawi heads toward Sept 16 General Elections

The United Nations in Malawi (UN) has called for ‘heightened vigilance, protection, and justice for persons with albinism’ as the country heads toward the September 16, 2025, General Elections.4

The UN, while commending the Government of Malawi for taking ‘important’ steps in investigating and prosecuting perpetrators of attacks against persons with albinisms, observed that the community continues to face alarming threats to their safety.

The organization made the sentiments in a statement issued on Friday, June 13, 2025, as Malawi joins the rest of the global village in commemorating this year’s International Albinism Awareness Day.

The commemoration is being held under the theme – Demanding our rights: Protect our skin, Preserve our lives, which underscores the need to take action to prevent skin cancer and uphold the fundamental human rights of persons with albinism.

Albinism is a rare, non-contagious, genetically inherited condition that affects people worldwide, regardless of ethnicity or gender. In Malawi, the 2018 Population and Housing Census conducted by the National Statistical Office (NSO) recorded over 134,000 persons with albinism. Despite constitutional guarantees of equality and inclusion, persons with albinism continue to face disproportionate health risks and human rights violations.

One of the most pressing challenges is the high rate of preventable deaths due to skin cancer, which remains the leading cause of death for persons with albinism in Sub-Saharan Africa. Because of reduced melanin, individuals with albinism are extremely vulnerable to sun exposure. Without sustained protection, many develop life-threatening skin conditions, with most dying before the age of 40.

On its part, the UN expressed concerned over the recent cases of killings, abductions, and exhumations driven by harmful beliefs and practices, particularly during election periods.

“As Malawi heads toward its general elections in September 2025, the United Nations in Malawi urges all stakeholders to ensure heightened vigilance, protection, and justice for persons with albinism. Elections must be a celebration of democracy, not a time of fear or insecurity for any group. Political leaders, security agencies, traditional authorities, civil society, and the media all have a responsibility to protect the rights and lives of persons with albinism before, during, and after the electoral process,” reads the statement in part.

However, UN has commended the Government of Malawi for making free sunscreen available in public health facilities, stressing that this is a critical step forward.

“At the same time, the United Nations in Malawi calls for strengthened efforts to expand coverage, ensure consistent supply, and increase awareness—particularly in remote and underserved areas. Sunscreen must be recognised and treated as essential medicine, alongside routine dermatological check-ups and protective clothing, to prevent unnecessary suffering and loss of life. We also commend Malawi for the important steps taken in investigating and prosecuting perpetrators of attacks against persons with albinisms. Despite this progress, persons with albinism in Malawi and neighbouring countries continue to face alarming threats to their safety.

“The United Nations in Malawi remains committed to supporting national efforts, alongside organisations such as the Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM), to advance inclusion, access to health, public and political participation, safety, and justice. The lives of persons with albinism matter. Their rights are human rights. Let us commit today, and every day, to a future where persons with albinism in Malawi live free from fear, free from harm, and with the full dignity they deserve,” concludes the statement.

