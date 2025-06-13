Best Digital Bank award excites NBM plc

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc says it is excited to retain the Best Digital Bank award for the third consecutive year in its quest to offer meaningful, accessible, and inclusive financial solutions to Malawians.

The Bank’s mobile banking platform, Mo626 Digital+ was named Best Digital Banking Solution at this year’s ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM) Corporate Awards at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

NBM plc Head of Digital Financial Services, William Kaunda, said the Bank is both honoured and challenged by the recognition.

“To be recognised at national level for the third time in a row has really excited us. It affirms that the Bank is effectively leveraging the digital environment to deliver value to customers and communities,” explained Kaunda.

He said the recognition is also a call for the Bank to raise the bar in delivering digital services that meet customer needs.

“The award has cemented our deserved position of being the best Bank in the digital space, and that challenges us to come up with further innovations that address customers’ needs so that they can continue to enjoy the best from the best,” said Kaunda.

Kaunda attributed the platform’s success to its user-friendly design, wide range of services, and focus on community relevance.

“We believe that the ease of use, the richness of the service portfolio, and a design grounded in community needs propelled us to this position. Our platforms are deeply entrenched in our communities and promote both digital and financial inclusion,” he added.

At the event, NBM plc also received a Certificate of Recognition for its contribution to the country’s ICT ecosystem.

The certificate highlights the Bank’s consistent participation, active leadership, and commitment to sustainable digital growth.

Other awards included ICT firm of the year given to PayChangu, Old Mutual was named the best in Digital Insurance, while the Internet Connectivity Award went to TNM.

Digital Public Service Award was given to Msonkho Online by Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), while Airtel Money was the best e-commerce Platform of the Year.

