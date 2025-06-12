NBM Plc Unveils K1.5 billion sports sponsorship

In a historic move that promises to transform Malawi’s sports landscape, National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Plc has unveiled a K1.5 billion year-long sponsorship package aimed at promoting women’s football, tertiary education sports, and grassroots football development.

During the grand unveiling at the Hanging Gardens at NBM Towers in Blantyre on Wednesday evening, NBM plc Chief Executive Officer Harold Jiya declared the Bank’s unwavering commitment to sports as a tool for social transformation, inclusivity, and youth empowerment.

“This sponsorship is more than a financial investment; it is a bold declaration of our belief in the power of sports to unite, empower, and develop the nation. Through this initiative, we are reaching all corners of Malawi—from university campuses to rural football pitches.”

“The K1.5 billion sponsorship is divided across three core areas: K450 million has been allocated to the Tertiary Education Schools Sports Association of Malawi (TESSAM), supporting basketball, football, and netball within Malawi’s universities and colleges. K430 million will support the National Women’s Football League, including the Scorchers, Malawi’s national women’s football team. K500 million goes to the newly launched Mo626 Division 1 Football League, covering all four football regional associations. An additional K138 million is reserved for branding and activation activities,” said Jiya.

Highlighting gender equality, Jiya underscored NBM plc’s mission to empower women through sport, particularly football, a field that has historically faced challenges in securing funding.

“NBM plc stands for gender inclusivity. Women’s sports deserve the same recognition and support as men’s, and we are proud to walk this talk. Sports instil discipline, resilience, and teamwork—all values that reflect the spirit of our Bank,” he said.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Fleetwood Haiya commended NBM Plc for intervening where many others have not, highlighting how the sponsorship aligns with FAM’s strategic priorities.

“This is historic. Women’s football and grassroots sports have long been neglected by sponsors. Today, NBM plc has changed that narrative. We are grateful, and we call upon all stakeholders to handle this sponsorship with the utmost transparency and accountability,” said Haiya.

He pointed out the significance of balanced support: “You can see the equity in the distribution—almost a 50-50 split between men’s and women’s football. That’s powerful.”

TESSAM President Lameck Zetu Khonje expressed excitement on behalf of Malawi’s tertiary institutions.

“This is a milestone for us. We are grateful that the Bank recognizes the role sports play in shaping young people’s futures. The K450 million investment in college sports will help student-athletes excel in both their academic and sporting careers. Many of these young men and women are immensely talented. With this support, they no longer have to choose between books and balls—they can chase both dreams,” said Khonje.

