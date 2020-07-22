Chakwera hires former Malawi police chief for State House job: Kachama deputy chief ofstaff

July 22, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 10 Comments

President Lazarus Chakwera has hired former Malawi Police Services (MPS) Inspector General Dr Lesten Kachama as deputy chief of staff for State Residences.

Former Malawi Police chief Kachama: Now deputy chief of staff at State House
Mrs Kachama captured with MCP officials

Kachama is regarded as one of the finest police IGs in the country but was unceremoniously removed from his position by former president Peter Mutharika.

State Residences chief of staff Prince Kapondamgaga has confirmed of the appointment.

However, there has been an uproar in social media platforms as some section of society is accusing Chakwera of hiring people from his tribe, the Chewa.

Both Kapondamgaga and Kachama are from central region where Chakwera comes from.

Chakwera’s head of security detail is also from the central region.

The MCP and Tonse Alliance accused the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) during the presidential campaign of tribalism, regionalism and nepotism among others.

Mayilosi
Guest
Mayilosi

Kachama ..Truck and maize saga continues🔥🔥🔥🔥

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Nanyolo
Guest
Nanyolo

Malawi foa all of us is slowly becoming Malawi for Chewa

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Keen Observer
Guest
Keen Observer

As much as I like this administration BUT President Chakwera seems like is slowly falling into the same trap most of the people have been crying about. Nepotism, Regionalism, Cronyism, Tribalism. This will come back to bite him if he doesn’t set & embrace all Malawians regardless of their geographical home.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
The Judge
Guest
The Judge

How can you choose those who were opposing you to protect you?Kodi mwayesa Chakwera muzingomuseweletsa ngati mpira wa chikulunga eti? Security is much sensitive,you can’t hire Chisale! We know kuti ambiri ndima cadet not Malawians!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
FEW GOOD MEN
Guest
FEW GOOD MEN

“SOME THINGS WILL NEVER CHANGE”

..by late 2PACK

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
ZINGALUME
Guest
ZINGALUME

Abale umenewu ndiudindo ofunika munthu wakuti ukumudziwa bwino sumangotengapo aliyese, kwaine ndilibe nazo vuto wachita bwino

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chayamba
Guest
Chayamba

State House matters are very sensitive and I will be surprised if the President hires someone they do not share the ideologies with. For safety and confinement, hiring someone considered close is always advisable in politics. For other public sector solicitation of people to positions is ok based on place of origin in order to maintain the balance.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
One Malawi One Nation
Guest
One Malawi One Nation

First and foremost Dr Kachama is a malawian who deserves any job that he has been offered. Second he is one of the finest IIG osati zinazi. Thirdly ku state house is a very sensitive place where you need trustworthy people who will not play with your T P I N and order cement on your behalf without your knowledge. At state house there is no nepotism but but in parastatals , embassies, etc. Congratulations DR Kachama.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mwini muzi
Guest
Mwini muzi

Mwapasa,a lhomwe exists whilst Kainja a chewa enters. Mukhito, a lhomwe exists whilst Kachama, a chewa enters. Very soon all top positions in every Ministry will be up for grabs by only the chewas.When I become the President in 2025, there will enter my Northerner home boys/girls whilst ejecting the chewas. That’s how Malawi is being run.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Ngoni
Guest
Ngoni

There is no justification whatsoever for repeating the same mistakes of the past regime. The issue here is not about the elegibility of Kachama but the apparent nepotism that is there. Are the Chewa’s the only people that Chakwera can trust? If so, then he is not different from Munthalika

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
