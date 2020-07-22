Chakwera hires former Malawi police chief for State House job: Kachama deputy chief ofstaff
President Lazarus Chakwera has hired former Malawi Police Services (MPS) Inspector General Dr Lesten Kachama as deputy chief of staff for State Residences.
Kachama is regarded as one of the finest police IGs in the country but was unceremoniously removed from his position by former president Peter Mutharika.
State Residences chief of staff Prince Kapondamgaga has confirmed of the appointment.
However, there has been an uproar in social media platforms as some section of society is accusing Chakwera of hiring people from his tribe, the Chewa.
Both Kapondamgaga and Kachama are from central region where Chakwera comes from.
Chakwera’s head of security detail is also from the central region.
The MCP and Tonse Alliance accused the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) during the presidential campaign of tribalism, regionalism and nepotism among others.
Kachama ..Truck and maize saga continues🔥🔥🔥🔥
Malawi foa all of us is slowly becoming Malawi for Chewa
As much as I like this administration BUT President Chakwera seems like is slowly falling into the same trap most of the people have been crying about. Nepotism, Regionalism, Cronyism, Tribalism. This will come back to bite him if he doesn’t set & embrace all Malawians regardless of their geographical home.
How can you choose those who were opposing you to protect you?Kodi mwayesa Chakwera muzingomuseweletsa ngati mpira wa chikulunga eti? Security is much sensitive,you can’t hire Chisale! We know kuti ambiri ndima cadet not Malawians!
“SOME THINGS WILL NEVER CHANGE”
..by late 2PACK
Abale umenewu ndiudindo ofunika munthu wakuti ukumudziwa bwino sumangotengapo aliyese, kwaine ndilibe nazo vuto wachita bwino
State House matters are very sensitive and I will be surprised if the President hires someone they do not share the ideologies with. For safety and confinement, hiring someone considered close is always advisable in politics. For other public sector solicitation of people to positions is ok based on place of origin in order to maintain the balance.
First and foremost Dr Kachama is a malawian who deserves any job that he has been offered. Second he is one of the finest IIG osati zinazi. Thirdly ku state house is a very sensitive place where you need trustworthy people who will not play with your T P I N and order cement on your behalf without your knowledge. At state house there is no nepotism but but in parastatals , embassies, etc. Congratulations DR Kachama.
Mwapasa,a lhomwe exists whilst Kainja a chewa enters. Mukhito, a lhomwe exists whilst Kachama, a chewa enters. Very soon all top positions in every Ministry will be up for grabs by only the chewas.When I become the President in 2025, there will enter my Northerner home boys/girls whilst ejecting the chewas. That’s how Malawi is being run.
There is no justification whatsoever for repeating the same mistakes of the past regime. The issue here is not about the elegibility of Kachama but the apparent nepotism that is there. Are the Chewa’s the only people that Chakwera can trust? If so, then he is not different from Munthalika