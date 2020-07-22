Chakwera hires former Malawi police chief for State House job: Kachama deputy chief ofstaff

President Lazarus Chakwera has hired former Malawi Police Services (MPS) Inspector General Dr Lesten Kachama as deputy chief of staff for State Residences.

Kachama is regarded as one of the finest police IGs in the country but was unceremoniously removed from his position by former president Peter Mutharika.

State Residences chief of staff Prince Kapondamgaga has confirmed of the appointment.

However, there has been an uproar in social media platforms as some section of society is accusing Chakwera of hiring people from his tribe, the Chewa.

Both Kapondamgaga and Kachama are from central region where Chakwera comes from.

Chakwera’s head of security detail is also from the central region.

The MCP and Tonse Alliance accused the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) during the presidential campaign of tribalism, regionalism and nepotism among others.

