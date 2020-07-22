Govt to start construction of Malawi police houses: Minister of Land warns encroachers

Minister of Lands, Kenzie Msukwa says construction of the much anticipated 100 houses for Karonga district’s security agents will start soon but warned encroachers and those who corruptly bought government land to reverse the transaction or face the long arm of the law.

The minister said this on Monday at Ipyana Mobile Police Service Camp in Karonga a site where government wants to construct Malawi Police houses.

Msukwa said the Ministry is procuring building materials a process he said will end in the next four months.

He said lay out plan for the houses was already done by the building department.

“We already have the design for the houses and the contractor will be identified soon. In the first phase, we are going to have fifteen units. Of the 15 units, three are for senior officers,” he said.

However, encroachers have built a church and some houses on part of the land.

A commission of inquiry instituted by Karonga district commissioner Paul Kalilombe on clandestine land deals implicated three ward councillors including the council’s chairperson Stevn Simsokwe and some officials.

“I am disappointed to hear that even councilors here are selling land illegally. This government will not tolerate that and will not spare anyone regardless of any party affiliation,” said Msukwa, who was accompanied by his deputy Abida Mia and the ministry’s Principal Secretary Wilson Mollen.

The councillors allegedly collected K2.4 million after selling plots to vendors at Karonga Central Market. They have since apologised and promised to pay back the money.

Paramount Chief Kyungu of Karonga and Chitipa thanked government for the seriousness it is showing in re-constructing the country that had many short-falls from the previous Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regime.

Kyungu said all security agents need descent houses.

He assured government of traditional authorities’ support towards any project government intends to implement in the area.

