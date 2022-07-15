Chakwera hold talks with German MPs

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera on Friday held talks with a delegation of Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Federal Government of the Republic of Germany at Chikoko Bay in Mangochi.

In his remarks, the Malawi leader, Chakwera thanked German Government for the financial and technical support in excess of €1.4 million that has been rendered during the long bilateral relationship that has existed since Malawi got it’s independence.

In particular, Chakwera spelt out democracy and governance, health and cash transfer initiatives to the rural poor as areas that have received a lot of support from the German Government.

“You are a true partner. German Government helped Malawi to cope with the Covid 19 pandemic through the provision of €38.9 million and vaccine dosages,” said Chakwera.

“Thank you very much for being there when we needed to mitigate the Covid 19 pandemic.”

Apart from the support that comes from the multilateral arrangement with European Union (EU) of which German is a member, Chakwera also told the delegates that Malawi is still in need of direct bilateral support from the German Government.

Taking his turn, Head of German delegation Dr. Georg Kippels said the members of the German Federal Parliament we’re excited to undertake their first official visit to Malawi after a two and a half year break due to Covid 19.

Kippels added that the world is currently facing challenges as a result of climate change, the war in Ukraine as well as poverty and hunger.

Emphasized Kippels, ” the global north and the global south need to work together in trying to find solutions to these challenges.”

