Chakwera holds candid talks with China leader, Xi Jinping, who assures ‘deepened relations’

President Lazarus Chakwera has described China as a genuine friend and partner of Malawi during a candid meeting he had with Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, on Tuesday in Beijing, where he is expected to participate in the 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit.



In response, President Xi expressed China’s readiness to deepen relations with Malawi to achieve a strategic partnership.

He commended President Chakwera for his efforts in implementing transformational development in Malawi.



Chakwera further said Malawi is committed to maintaining open channels of engagement and addressing China’s core interests, while also anticipating enhanced interaction under the newly announced Strategic Partnership arrangement.

He expressed gratitude that China had committed to finalising preparatory work for the construction of the Judicial Complex in Lilongwe, following the signing of an agreement between the two governments.

“I must also thank Your Excellency for the continued support in various areas, such as debt restructuring, ongoing construction projects, scholarships, and capacity-building programs, as well as the various ways your esteemed nation has offered timely humanitarian assistance in the wake of climate-related disasters,” said Chakwera.

The Malawi leader emphasised that the Belt and Road Initiative presents a vital opportunity to bolster support for implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area.

“The establishment of a single African market, a beacon of hope, aligns with the mutual interests of African countries and China, holding the potential to foster global economic development through increased trade and investment flows,” he stated.

Chakwera added, “In light of this, Malawi eagerly seeks to enhance our railway line connectivity with our neighbors to address the high cost of transportation, given our land-linked status.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!