Chakwera hosts Northern Region chiefs: Salutes his humble, mellow and servant leadership

Chiefs from several districts in the Northern Region have commended President Lazarus Chakwera for his mellow, humble, and servant-oriented leadership of the country.

This was expressed during a courtesy visit the Malawi leader hosted for chiefs from Karonga, Chitipa, Nkhatabay, and Rumphi.

The chiefs conveyed their condolences to President Chakwera over the recent tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of his former Vice President, Saulos Klaus Chilima, and eight other prominent individuals. This was the first official engagement for the President since the June 10th accident.

Paramount Chief Kyungu, in his remarks, acknowledged the challenges Chakwera has faced during his presidency, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Cyclone Freddy, floods, and the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe, all of which have impacted the country’s economy. Kyungu praised the President’s strong and composed leadership in the face of these tormenting times.

“You have demonstrated in your fatherly leadership through this tough period. We continue respecting you because you are a God-given leader who serves with humility. Be strong and focused. You are a visionary leader and you must continue on the path to develop Malawi,” said Kyungu.

In response, President Chakwera expressed gratitude for the chiefs’ condolences and their cultural guidance in handling the bereavement process. He also commiserated with Traditional Thula, in whose area the plane crash occurred, and all the chiefs present, acknowledging the national tragedy that had affected every Malawian.

The story highlights the Northern Region chiefs’ appreciation for Chakwera’s mellow, humble, and servant-oriented leadership during his tenure, particularly in the face of various challenges and tragedies.

