Govt developing policies to support education technology, CSEC pleased

The government of Malawi, through the Ministry of Education, is developing numerous strategies enclosed in three key policies, aimed at supporting education technology (EdTech) in the country.

Director of Science, Technology and Innovation in the Ministry of Education, Professor Chomola Mikeka, disclosed this on Wednesday in Lilongwe during an education technology policy dialogue meeting organized by Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC).

The policies are: National Open Distance and eLearning Policy, ICT in Education Policy and National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy.

According to Mikeka, the ODL Policy is almost complete, work is in progress on the ICT in Education Policy and the National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy spells out policy statements and strategies regarding how Malawi could support EdTech.

Mikeka said the policies seek to support and help achieve the fundamentals of EdTech in Malawi, including electrification of 8728 schools, internet connectivity, provision of ICT devices and training, orientation, reskilling and upskilling of teachers, among others.

“Government considers the importance of education technology to ensure Malawi achieves sustainable development goal number 4—to ensure that everyone else is able to access minimum education.

“There must be an environment conducive and attractive to the learners in terms of the 21st century education technologies and digitalization of education, teaching and learning,” he said.

CSEC is an advocate for EdTech, for the coalition believes this will result in, among others, improved education quality and reduction of learning poverty in Malawi.

CSEC Board Chairperson, Dr. Limbani Nsapato, expressed his happiness with the policies the government is developing to support EdTech, saying this will guide stakeholders to invest in the sector.

“But what is critical is the implementation of the policies, once operational.

“As CSOs, we will continue to advocate for such good policies in EdTech and their implementation.

“We also have our own specific EdTech activities and projects on the ground, including content creation, teacher training, raising awareness and establishing elibraries, among others,” Nsapato said.

