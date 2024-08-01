Umtheto Cultural Festival gets a K2million support from Chibuku Products 

Chibuku Products Limited (CPL) – Malawi’s leading producer of opaque beer – has yet again given the Ngoni cultural event, Umtheto, a boost by donating MK2 million to support activities at the feast.

The company’s Mzuzu Brewery had earlier donated MK500, 000 before the Head Office added MK1.5 million on Wednesday.

The donation demonstrates the company’s commitment to support community and traditional events. Umtheto Cultural Festival brings together diverse cultures to celebrate heritage, art, and community spirit.

This year’s festival, set to take place in Mzimba Hora Mountain, promises to be an exciting lineup of performances, food, and local crafts, showcasing the rich tapestry of traditions celebrated by various communities.

In an interview on Wednesday, CPL Managing Director Gerald Bowler reiterated his company’s commitment to quality and community involvement.

Bowler said his company sees the festival as an essential platform for promoting cultural diversity and unity.

“Supporting the Umtheto Cultural Festival aligns perfectly with our core values,” he said, adding: “We believe in celebrating roots and honoring the cultural contributions that enrich community. This festival not only highlights heritage, but also brings people together as they cerebrate while enjoying traditional beer Chibuku.”

Bowler stated that in line with their mission to enhance community livelihoods, Chibuku Products Limited is also interested to support local agriculture by growing maize and purchasing it directly from community farmers.

He said this initiative aims to create sustainable income sources for local households, promote food security, and strengthen the bonds within the community.

Receiving the donation, a representing Mzimba Festival Organizers, Sangwani Hara, said with the substantial contribution from Chibuku Products Limited, they will now work to improve the overall experience for their guests.

“We are incredibly grateful to Chibuku Products for their support and belief in the power of cultural celebration. The partnership between Chibuku Products Limited and Umtheto highlights a growing trend among businesses to invest in local community initiatives. By aligning t brand with cultural events, Chibuku not only foster good public relations but also contribute to the social fabric of the community, strengthening relationships with potential customers,” said Hara.

Recently, CPL also provided monetary assistance towards the preparations of a cultural event in Nsanje and Chikwawa districts.

