BT Mayor and deputy, Isaac Jomo, gets a rude awakening as they clash with vendors on relocation exercise

Blantyre Mayor Joseph Makwinja and his deputy Isaac Jomo have started their job on a tough note as on Wednesday there were attacked and chased by angry vendors and minibus touts believed to be members of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP). The vendors and minibus touts, apparently, thought Makwinja and Jomo had come to evict them from their workstations.

“Simungatilande migodi, tiri m’boma, ife ndi a Chakwera inu nthawi yanu inatha [you cannot evict us from our workstations because we are followers of President (Lazarus) Chakwera],” shouted the vendors as they encircled the officials, compelling them to cut their visit short.

The officials had embarked on an inspection of Blantyre Central Business District (CBD) and Limbe CBD to assess the state of affairs, engage with local business owners and address the rising concerns of crime and urban decay.

However, what was intended to be a constructive engagement quickly turned hostile as misinformation spread among the vendors and touts.

The mob, chanting slogans and displaying aggressive behaviour, created a tense atmosphere that forced Makwinja and his team to seek safety and prematurely end their tour.

Speaking after the incident, the mayor expressed dismay at the turn of events but reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the safety and prosperity of Blantyre.

“It is my duty to ensure that our city is safe and thriving. It has been seven days of being in office and I am working tirelessly to implement measures that will make Blantyre a better place for all,” he said.

The mayor said the tour was premised on inspecting projects and engaging with the community to foster better urban management.

“We wanted to have a tour of James Road, which starts from the railway station, passing through Jussab to Limbe River, where it is supposed to connect to Kanjedza Round-about,” he said.

The visit was part of a broader strategy to reclaim hotspots in the city and restore public confidence in local authorities’ ability to address urban issues effectively.

Makwinja reiterated his administration’s dedication to creating a safe, clean and business-friendly environment in Blantyre.

He said the authorities are planning to hold meetings with representatives of vendors and minibus touts to clarify their intentions and work towards a more cooperative relationship.

On his part, South West Region Police Commissioner Noel Kayira, who was part of the tour, said the entourage provided a chance to strengthen collaboration between law enforcement and city authorities.

He said the collaboration would, for instance, translate into the formulation of by-laws that would aid in maintaining law and order.

“The tour of hotspots was a chance for law enforcers to engage with the city authorities, who are policymakers, to formulate by-laws that will assist them in maintaining law and order,” Kayira said.

The commissioner highlighted the need for enhanced security measures and the implementation of effective by-laws tailored to address the specific challenges faced in residential and industrial areas.

“Collaborating with city authorities allowed us to address the root causes of crime and disorder more effectively than before. By working together, we can create and enforce by-laws that are responsive to the unique needs of our communities,” Kayira said.

