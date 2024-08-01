Mdauku Wa Atonga Central Region Chapter set for cultural get together in Lilongwe on Sunday

Tonga culture will be on loose this Sunday as members of Mdauku wa Mdauko Wa Atonga Central Region Chapter have invited all the Tongas to a get together to held on Sunday in Area 43 in Lilongwe.

The get together has been organised to plan and strategize on the organisations’ national annual event slated for August 14th in Nkhata Bay District.

In an interview with Nyasatimes, organising secretary of the Sunday’s get together Tasiyana Longwe, said they are inviting all Tonga people to come, interact and brainstorm how this year’s annual event will play out.

“We have prepared several activities to spice the Sunday’s get-together. We have our traditional dances and several artists performing. We are also going to be selling Tonga merchandise. All kinds of food that Tongas enjoy will be on the menu at a reasonable price. Hence, I want all Tonga in the Central Region to come with their families and enjoy this day,” said Longwe.

Nation Publications Limited (NPL) chief executive officer Mbumba Banda will be the guest of honour of event; however, also confirmed to be at the Sunday’s get-together are notable public figures such as Retired Chief Justice Richard Banda, politicians like Zikhale Ngóma, Vuwa Kaunda and Luke Theu and notable business leaders such CMC Banda, Dr Takondwa Mwale, Kondwani Msowoya and Luke Theu.

Who are Tonga people?

The Tonga people, also known as the Lake Tonga or Nyasa Tonga, are an ethnic group living in Malawi, particularly in the northern region of the country, around Lake Malawi (also known as Lake Nyasa). They are one of the main ethnic groups in Malawi, making up around 17% of the population.

The Tonga people have a rich cultural heritage and a long history in the region. They are traditionally fishermen and farmers, taking advantage of the lake’s resources and the fertile soil in the surrounding areas. They are known for their expertise in fishing, canoe-making, and aquatic trade.

In terms of language, the Tonga people speak Chitonga, also known as Tonga, which is a Bantu language closely related to other languages spoken in the region.

The Tonga people have a strong sense of community and cultural identity, with a rich tradition of storytelling, music, and dance. They are also known for their skilled craftsmanship, particularly in woodcarving and basketry.

