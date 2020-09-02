Chakwera impressed with Area 18 Interchange: Mia says project to ease traffic congestion in Lilongwe

President Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday morning toured the the Area 18 Clover leaf Interchange project in Lilongwe and said he is impressed with the progress of work by the project contractor Mota-Engil.

“I am very pleased with the progress that has been made,” said Chakwera after Minister of Transport Sidik Mia took the President through the country’s first overhead traffic interchange.

The Area 18 Interchange the only remaining work on Parliament-Bingu Stadium Road dual carriageway upgrading project which was initiated by the previous regime of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The K4.9 billion project started in 2017. So far, about 90 percent of the work on the interchange has been completed.

“Am happy that the work is coming to an end am also happy that the project is not only to deconjest the city but is connected to various economic factors,” said Chakwera.

Mia briefed the President on how the interchange will help reduce traffic congestion in the capital city.

He said the interchange will be ready in two weeks.

Roads Fund Administration chief executive officer, Stuart Malata said there were a number of challenges which delayed the implementation of the project.

Malata said the new road has incorporated modern safety features such as separation of motorised and non-motorised traffic which has improved safety to road users.

The project financier , NBS Bank chief executive officer , Kwanere Ngwenya said his company has pumped in K10 billion towards the project.

Ngwenya said the project will have many benefits to the motorists in Lilongwe City and the public in general.

“The upgrading of the road to dual carriageway will reduce congestion of traffic thereby reducing travel time from areas such as Area 25, 49, 18 and Mtandire to City Centre thereby increasing people productive time at work and businesses and during the construction period a lot of people within Lilongwe City have benefited through getting employed in various road activities,” said Ngwenya.

Ngwenya said the existing road was construction under a low volume Sealed road concept however with the increase in the traffic volume within Lilongwe City, the road had deteriorated requiring frequent maintenance interventions.

He said the upgrading of the road has therefore reduce the maintenance cost.

