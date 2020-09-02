Chakwera impressed with Area 18 Interchange: Mia says project to ease traffic congestion in Lilongwe
President Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday morning toured the the Area 18 Clover leaf Interchange project in Lilongwe and said he is impressed with the progress of work by the project contractor Mota-Engil.
“I am very pleased with the progress that has been made,” said Chakwera after Minister of Transport Sidik Mia took the President through the country’s first overhead traffic interchange.
The Area 18 Interchange the only remaining work on Parliament-Bingu Stadium Road dual carriageway upgrading project which was initiated by the previous regime of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
The K4.9 billion project started in 2017. So far, about 90 percent of the work on the interchange has been completed.
“Am happy that the work is coming to an end am also happy that the project is not only to deconjest the city but is connected to various economic factors,” said Chakwera.
Mia briefed the President on how the interchange will help reduce traffic congestion in the capital city.
He said the interchange will be ready in two weeks.
Roads Fund Administration chief executive officer, Stuart Malata said there were a number of challenges which delayed the implementation of the project.
Malata said the new road has incorporated modern safety features such as separation of motorised and non-motorised traffic which has improved safety to road users.
The project financier , NBS Bank chief executive officer , Kwanere Ngwenya said his company has pumped in K10 billion towards the project.
Ngwenya said the project will have many benefits to the motorists in Lilongwe City and the public in general.
“The upgrading of the road to dual carriageway will reduce congestion of traffic thereby reducing travel time from areas such as Area 25, 49, 18 and Mtandire to City Centre thereby increasing people productive time at work and businesses and during the construction period a lot of people within Lilongwe City have benefited through getting employed in various road activities,” said Ngwenya.
Ngwenya said the existing road was construction under a low volume Sealed road concept however with the increase in the traffic volume within Lilongwe City, the road had deteriorated requiring frequent maintenance interventions.
He said the upgrading of the road has therefore reduce the maintenance cost.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
All that modern dual carriage road and expensive cloverleaf interchange converging at single carriage dilapidated Lingadzi bridge on M1!
On another note this issue of the congestion on our roads. There is now a project to dualise PMF – Lilongwe Hotel section of the road by the Japanese. Can the VP engage the Japanese Government and request them to do the Lilongwe city – Airport road? Malawi is buying more Japanese cars than from all other countries combined. We are talking about 90%of vehicles on the roads Malawi are from Japan. Furthermore Japan is not a small economy. As the effects of the cironavirus is waning, engage the Japanese to help on this road or any other important road… Read more »
What has DDP done to this road if I may ask? This road is funded by Malawians, Kodi upusa kumeneku bwanji? We will name this Road the be of Peter Mutharika Maliseche Road or Fiti yaikazi high way!
Yes. But has anybody seen anything? When you stand at the middle of the road opposite SDA new buildings being constructed what do you see. Nothing? Really? I see a road that is extremely skewed to the right. If the original price was K4billion and increased to K10 billion was the additional K6billion not too much? What were the factors that the road should have that dangerous shape? Was Petroda House and the new hotel being constructed on original plots? The K6billion extra cost should have been avoided. Who designated Petroda and new hotel plots?
You know the calibre of APM,he does not even know whether there was such a big development in Lilongwe mark my words Zio ine
It only civilised people like KACHALE who acknowledge good things done by their pridicesser.Hard hurted people will always amplify negative things .God cannot bless such people.How can you recognize God when you cannot do it with your fellow human being.Atleast for the first time people could see an example from a playful leader.
without planting grass, the whole high way will turn brown few days after opening
90% work done but neither flowers nor grass planted, the project is magnificent but planting flowers and grass could be icing sugar on top of a cake….
Motaengil is constructing a road not flowers,,,,koma aMalawi eish
Siaja mumati pakumangidwa dam? Lero mwaona ntchito za APM. Mr delivery amwene. Osati zonamiza anthu za 1 million jobs, universal fertiliser subsidy, stipend for the elderly.
Mr. President we need to change the look of limbe town. The one you visit was dpp project. I want to see your project to change limbe town.
The point you have raised on doing a similar thing to Limbe is good. The other statement that this was.a DPP project tiwone zanu is counterproductive. It makes ruling parties abandon project that they have found to concentrate on the so called “their” projects. In the end, money is wasted on unfinished projects like the Nsanje Inland port, the Greenbelt Initiative and others. A good government will finish previous government’s initiatives and begin new ones when need be. Let us remember that there are many uncompleted road and other projects. The current government needs to complete them first. Also remember… Read more »