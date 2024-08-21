Chakwera in Germany to bolster trade and investments opportunities

President Lazarus Chakwera has today arrived in Frankfurt, Germany, as he continues his official European tour of duty which first took him to Italy.

The President, who is accompanied by the First Lady, is in Germany to bolster diplomatic, trade and investment connections with a wide range of partners across key sectors of the economy.

On arrival at Frankfurt International Airport, the First Couple were welcomed by German government dignitaries led by Honourable Manfred Pentz, Minister for Federal, European and International Affairs, staff at the Malawian mission in Berlin and selected members of his entourage.

Thereafter, they were taken to City Civic Offices where they were accorded a befitting honour of signing in the Golden Book of the City under a cordial welcome by Mayor of Offenbach, His Worship Dr. Felix Schwenke.

Top of his agenda is a meeting with investors who have shown keen interest to help Malawi maximize capacity of inland shipping on Lake Malawi, port infrastructure and hydraulic engineering among other areas.

In line with that, the First Couple later visited the Harbour Square and thereafter boarded the Primus Linie Ship which was a venue of discussions with representatives of Germany Shipping companies

The on-water meetings dwelt on the topics of inland shipping on Lake Malawi, port infrastructure and hydraulic engineering. The President witnessed the signing of Agreements at the House of Logistics & Mobility The signing included: – Agreement on Further Cooperation and Support; and Agreement on the Internship with Inland Shipping, Port, Bulk, Cargo and Hydraulic Engineering Companies.

Such investment interventions align with President Chakwera’s dream of turning the country into an industrialised economy with a robust blue economy that primarily hinges on a reliable water transport system.

Using Tourism as one of the priority accelerators of economic growth, the President’s engagement with German investors points to a strategic direction of having good infrastructure both along and on the lake to cater for a clientele of local and international vacationers.

This afternoon, the First Couple will proceed to the capital Berlin where the Malawi leader is expected to undertake a number of official engagements over the next two days.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!