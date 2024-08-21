Usi wraps up Northern Region Tour: Unites people, preaches peace

Vice President Michael Usi’s journey to the north is a classic story of triumph, marked by his ability to unite diverse groups of people under a common purpose while delivering a message of peace and development.

Usi showcased his unique brand of leadership—one that is rooted in genuine connection with the people, a commitment to national unity, and a focus on substantive progress over petty politics.

A THUNDEROUS WELCOME

From the moment he arrived at Jenda, the Vice President was greeted by throngs of UTM supporters who had eagerly awaited his visit. The energy in the air was palpable, as if the entire region had come alive to welcome a leader they deeply believe in.

At Jenda, UTM senior member and former MP Chihaura Shawa set the tone for the visit, declaring Usi’s appointment as Vice President a divine intervention—a sentiment that resonated with the crowd. Shawa’s words underscored a collective hope: that Usi’s leadership would fill the void left by the late Vice President Saulos Chilima and guide UTM forward in these uncertain times.

As he addressed the crowd at Jenda, Usi’s words carried the weight of a leader who understands the gravity of his role. “I am here to work for you,” he said, a simple yet powerful statement that captured his approach to leadership.

He assured the people that the government is working tirelessly to fulfill its promises and urged them to take advantage of initiatives like the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) to improve their lives. His message was clear: progress is within reach, but it requires unity and a collective effort.

When he arrived in Mzuzu, Usi was met with even greater enthusiasm. The city buzzed with excitement as thousands gathered at Katoto Roundabout, some having waited for hours just to catch a glimpse of the Vice President.

The scene was a vivid tapestry of color and sound, with supporters dressed in UTM’s signature red, dancing, singing, and celebrating their leader’s presence. In typical Usi fashion, the Vice President joined in the jubilation with his infectious energy, further endearing him to the crowd.

VP PREACHED PEACE

In his remarks, Usi struck a balance between celebration and solemnity. He expressed deep gratitude for the warm reception but also took a moment to honor the memory of Saulos Chilima, leading the crowd in a moment of silence.

This gesture was more than just a tribute—it was a reminder of the legacy Usi is committed to upholding: one of integrity, peace, and dedication to the people of Malawi.

On Monday, August 19, the VP engaged in meetings with various groups on important issues. Among the groups that had an audience with the VP were university students, vendors and business groups, as well as women’s groups.

He also had the opportunity to engage with a group of 80 people, including ward councillors, regional, district, and women representatives, as well as delegations of UTM Youth Achievers.

Throughout his tour, Usi consistently emphasized the importance of peace and unity. He urged his supporters not to be swayed by the divisive rhetoric of those with ulterior motives, instead encouraging them to focus on development and the greater good. His message was one of resilience and hope, a call to rise above the noise and work together for the betterment of the nation.

The visit to the north was not just about grand speeches and public appearances. During his tour, the VP took time to walk through Mzuzu mini market and engage with vendors, where, as always, he was jovial, even ordering a plate of ‘nsima’ in a restaurant right inside the crowded market.

A TINGE OF DE-JA-VU

The journey was also an opportunity for the VP to reconnect with the region on a personal level. His visit to Nthenje Health Centre in Rumphi was particularly poignant, as it brought him back to a place where he once worked as part of the Adventist Relief Agency (ADRA).

There, he took the time to acknowledge the hard work of health workers, particularly Health Surveillance Assistants, whose efforts often go unnoticed. His interactions with the health workers and community members were a testament to his hands-on approach and deep concern for the welfare of all Malawians.

The Vice President’s engagement in the Northern Region was not just a political tour—it was a journey that reaffirmed his connection to the people and his commitment to leading with empathy and vision. By bringing together diverse groups—from traditional authorities to small business owners and health workers—Usi demonstrated his ability to unite the nation in its quest for development. His tour was a vibrant display of leadership that blends charisma with substance, and his message of peace resonated with a populace eager for progress.

As Usi returned to Lilongwe, it was clear that his visit had left an indelible mark on the Northern Region. He had succeeded not only in rallying support for UTM but also in inspiring a renewed sense of hope and purpose among the people. In a time of great uncertainty, Vice President Michael Usi’s journey through the North stood as a beacon of unity and peace—a testament to the power of leadership rooted in the service of others.

