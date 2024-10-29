Chakwera in Joshua Malango’s Dedza Constituency today: Over 30000 turns out for registration

President Lazarus Chakwera is today in Dedza wooing people to register and made a stop in Kaphuka Trading Centre, an area in Dedza Central East Constituency under MP Joshua Malango.

Speaking during the tour, Chakwera assured people of Kaphuka in Dedza of equal distribution of government development projects to ensure every Malawian benefits.

He added that programmes such as the Agriculture Inputs Programme (AIP), social cash programmes should benefit Malawians irrespective of tribes, regions and political affiliations.

In his remarks, Joshua Malango expressed satisfaction with voter registration process as, just today, a turnout of over 30 thousand registered voters in the area turned out.

“I want to assure you, Your Excellence, that in this constituency, every eligible person will register and vote in the next years’ elections. I am not sleeping and I will never do so until everyone registers in this country,” he said.

Further, Malango also emphasized the need for decentralization of government projects citing that such initiatives will necessitate the achievement of fairness in the distribution of government services.

He also called for more government interventions to address food insecurity that has affected people in the area.

