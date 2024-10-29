Mic Mash, Gwamba’s charitable scholarship initiative rewards excellence at Chipasula Sec Sch

In a heartwarming display of community support, renowned artists Mic Mash and Gwamba recently visited Chipasula Secondary School in Lilongwe to honor Collins Mtambo, the highest scorer in the MSCE examinations, who achieved an impressive 12 points.

This collaborative effort aims to provide Collins with a full scholarship, showcasing the artists’ commitment to uplifting education in Malawi.

The initiative is part of Mic Mash’s ongoing ‘Broken Crayons’ campaign, which focuses on mental health support for students, especially those grappling with depression.

This campaign gained momentum last year, attracting the involvement of various artists, including Gwamba, Quest, and Sean Morgan.

During the visit, Gwamba pledged to cover Collins’ educational expenses, a promise he fulfilled on October 28, 2024.

His commitment to education extends beyond this single scholarship, as he announced plans to continue offering similar scholarships in the upcoming year, reinforcing his dedication to empowering young students.

Accompanied by Praise Umali, Mic Mash and Gwamba’s visit represented a powerful blend of artistic talent and philanthropy. In addition to their charitable endeavors, Mic Mash released a new song, ‘Super Star Remix,’ featuring Gwamba, Temwa, and Hyphen.

This track has been gaining traction across streaming platforms, further demonstrating the duo’s musical influence and commitment to giving back to the community.

The joint initiative by Mic Mash and Gwamba at Chipasula Secondary School highlights the transformative impact of education and the arts.

By supporting young talents like Collins, they are fostering a brighter future for the next generation and inspiring others to contribute to their communities.

