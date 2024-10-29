Anchor Industries elevates Malawi’s profile with GAPP 2024 Gold win

Malawi’s Anchor Industries has achieved a historic milestone by winning the prestigious Gold Award at the GAPP 2024 Awards, Africa’s foremost celebration of excellence in the printing, packaging, and manufacturing sectors.

Competing among elite companies from across the continent, Anchor Industries garnered not only the esteemed Gold Award but also secured wins in three other categories, rising above more than 1,000 entries from top-tier organizations in Southern Africa.

The GAPP Awards is the largest and most prestigious awards competition in the global printing industry, recognizing excellence in over 60 categories spanning various printing methods—litho, digital, flexo, gravure, large format, signage, and more.

The awards celebrate the printing industry’s vital contributions to the economy, effective communication, and everyday life. This broad-spectrum competition highlights the finest quality in print, packaging, and signage, rewarding those who embody the highest standards in Southern Africa’s print and packaging industries.

Anchor Industries’ Managing Director, Tariq Kidy, praised his team’s dedication, attributing the success to their innovation and hard work.

“This achievement is a proud moment for Anchor Industries and Malawi alike. It’s a tribute to our team’s unyielding commitment to quality and a testament to the potential within Malawian industry to compete and succeed internationally,” Kidy stated.

By winning at the GAPP Awards, Anchor Industries has reinforced its standing as a leader in Southern Africa’s industrial landscape, demonstrating Malawi’s ability to produce world-class products.

The recognition of their work as “Guardians of Print” places Malawi’s industrial capabilities on a global platform and reflects a legacy of excellence that other Malawian companies may aspire to achieve.

The awards ceremony brought together prominent figures in the manufacturing, packaging, and printing sectors from across Africa, celebrating the continent’s champions of innovation.

For Malawi, Anchor Industries’ success serves as a beacon for other local companies, proving that commitment to quality can open doors to international recognition and opportunity.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!