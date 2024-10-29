Youth Advancement Network Leads Area 49 Cleanup Ahead of Rainy Season

In a proactive effort to safeguard public health, the Youth Advancement Network (YAN), a vibrant youth-led organization in Lilongwe, spearheaded a cleanup initiative at Dubai Market in Area 49. This initiative is part of their Environmental Conscious Minds Programme, aimed at fostering community engagement and environmental stewardship.

Collaborating with Youth Corner Malawi, another enthusiastic youth-led group from Mtandire, YAN tackled the pressing issue of clogged water drains in the area. With the rainy season approaching, the cleanup aimed to mitigate potential flooding and disease outbreaks associated with stagnant water.

“Small actions like these can make a big difference,” remarked Chimwemwe Nundwe, an executive member of YAN. He emphasized the significance of community-driven environmental care, noting that collective efforts can lead to substantial improvements in local living conditions.

Following the cleanup, YAN and Youth Corner mobilized community members, providing education on the importance of proper waste disposal. This initiative not only addressed immediate environmental concerns but also aimed to cultivate long-term habits that promote public health and sanitation.

As YAN continues to expand its outreach, the organization encourages local residents, organizations, and well-wishers to participate in future activities. Their call to action highlights the importance of collective responsibility in fostering a cleaner, healthier Lilongwe.

For updates on YAN’s initiatives and to learn how you can get involved, follow them on social media. Together, these young leaders are demonstrating that with dedication and teamwork, meaningful change is possible.

