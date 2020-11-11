Chakwera inaugurates Macoha Flag Week

President Lazarus Chakwera inaugurated the 2020 Malawi Council for the Handicapped (MACOHA) Flag Week with a call to all stakeholders to support programmes aimed at promoting the welfare of people with disabilities.

Speaking in Mzuzu when he presided over the ceremony, the President said his Government was committed to implementing inclusive programmes to benefit all Malawians, including those with disabilities.

The Malawi leader said the Tonse Administration realizes the importance of implementing programmes that “progressively promote the rights of persons with disabilities.”

MACOHA’s board member Alex Machila said most of their 1.7 million members across the country face a number of challenges.

Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Patricia Kaliati, said apart from training sign language interpreters, her Ministry has lined up programmes that will enable persons with disabilities to meaningfully m participate in national development.

This year’s MACOHA Flag Week is being observed under the theme: Inclusive Health Response to Combat COVID-19.

MACOHA is targeting to raise K10 million during this year’s Flag Week.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares