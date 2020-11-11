New ‘traffic police’ hit Lilongwe streets

Motorists in Lilongwe will now face new “traffic police” on the roads and streets following the training of some minibus touts to direct traffic in some areas.

Lilongwe police traffic officer Nestol Mafosha said the minibus touts will take charge of the some of the streets to decongest them.

The trained traffic wardens will be positioned in streets to assist in controlling traffic flow.

Mafosha said the wardens will be positioned in areas where traffic is heavy during peak hours.

They will not have the powers to fine road traffic offenders, Mafosha said.

