New ‘traffic police’ hit Lilongwe streets

November 11, 2020 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Motorists in Lilongwe will now face new “traffic police” on the roads and streets following the training of some minibus touts to direct traffic in some areas.


Traffic wardens formerly minibus touts with police traffic trainers

Lilongwe police traffic officer Nestol Mafosha said the minibus touts will take charge of the some of the streets to decongest them.

The trained traffic wardens will be positioned in streets to assist in controlling traffic flow.

Mafosha said the wardens will be positioned in areas where traffic is heavy during peak hours.

They will not have the powers to fine road traffic offenders, Mafosha said.

