Chakwera inter-faces with the clergy from Southern Region, discusses unity, development and peace

Faith leaders from the Southern Region have reaffirmed their commitment to work with government to promote development, peace and unity in the country.

The faith leaders who came from different religious fraternals, made the remarks today during an audience with President Dr Lazarus Chakwera at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre.

Special Advisor to the President on Religious Affairs, Reverend Brian Kamwendo said that the interface is very critical to socio-economic development because religious leaders are important conveyors of development information.

In his remarks, Deputy Special Advisor on Religious Affairs Sheikh Hashim Abbas said the church and the government are partners in development and that the faith leaders are ready to work hand in hand with the Chakwera administration to foster development in all aspects.

He also commended the government for facilitating peace and unity among people of different religious backgrounds, saying this is conducive for national development.

President of Ministers Network and leader of delegation, Apostle Samuel Vinkhumbo described Chakwera as an approachable, focused, visionary, exemplary and unifying leader who has the best interests of the nation at heart.

He urged Malawians to keep supporting President Chakwera’s government to continue with its non-selective approach, citing the establishment of mega farms and the construction and rehabilitation of critical infrastructure which are benefiting all Malawians.

The meeting was part of the president’s ongoing engagement with various stakeholders in the southern region to discuss various developmental issues.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!