Malawian star inspires TP Mazembe Women to victory

Democratic Republic of Congo-based Malawian striker Sabina Thom on Wednesday inspired her club TP Mazembe Women to a 7-0 thrashing of FCF Oeucumenique in a league cup.

The Malawian striker notched a goal and capped her fine performance with an assist to get involved in four of the seven goals.

The hat-trick is also an icing on the cake to her head start of the season, having taken her tally to six goals in three matches.

The victory has also led the team to top the eight-team competition with a 100 percent record from the three matches they have played.

Speaking in an interview, Thom described her feat as good for her professional career.

“When I joined TP Mazembe, I set targets for myself to accomplish. This is good and I am overwhelmed to continue. I would like to thank my colleagues as well for being of great assistance. More important is the fact that we have won and maintained a good start to the campaign,” she said.

National Women’s Football Association chairperson Adellaide Migogo said such performance is good for other players to get inspired.

“When Malawian players do well in foreign leagues, it helps to attract more players to the game. Over and above that, helps other well established players to work hard,” she said.

Migogo also said it is good for the nation as foreign-based players gain exposure.

Thom had a stint with Swedish side Kvarnsverdens IK alongside compatriot Temwa Chawinga between 2017 and 2018 before signing a three-year deal with Tanzanian side Simba Super Queens.

She was part of the Scorchers’ squad that won the historic title at the Cosafa Women’s Championship in South Africa. Where she inspired the team by scoring the winning goal as the Scorchers beat Zambia 2-1 in the final.

Currently, France-basedTabitha Chawinga plying her trade for PSG Women and her sister Tabitha are hogging the limelight.

