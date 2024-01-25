Malawi government confirm the arrest of Towera Soko in Bangladesh over drug trafficking

A Malawian nurse, Towera Soko has been arrested at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dakar,Bangladesh, for allegedly being found with 8.3 kilogrammes of cocaine.

Ministry of foreign affairs spokesperson, John Kabaghe, has confirmed the development.

“We are aware of the reports. We have since engaged our High Commission in India, which is accredited to Bangladesh, to follow up on the matter so that the Malawi Government can take appropriate action,” said Kabaghe.

According to reports, Bangladeshi Airport police arrested Soko, 35, after she landed at the airport on a Qatar Airways flight.

It is that said Soko drew suspicion due to the weight of her luggage and upon inspection, authorities found 1kg of cocaine in a folder she was carrying and subsequently discovered another 8kgs of the drug wrapped in carbon paper hidden inside her luggage.

Soko is said to have been visiting Bangladesh on several occasions as a shoe and garment trader, and went to the country this year under the same pretext.

Police investigations revealed the involvement of several local individuals in Bangladesh and another foreign national in the smuggling operation.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!