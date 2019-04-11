Chakwera, Joyce Banda dare DPP on K1 trillion corruption

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president, Lazarus Chakwera and formr president Joyce Banda have challenged the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government to fight corruption decisively, accusing it of inaction to the looting of public funds for the last five under its watch amounting to K1 trillion.

The two political leaders said this during campaign meetings for the triple alliance MCP- Peoples Party and Freedom Party at the lake shore and boarder district of Karonga.

Speaking at the jam parked Karonga Freedom Park, Banda said it should be incumbent upon government to address the corruption issue holistically.

She has since called upon government to investigate several cases whose files are just gathering dust on the shelves at the capital.

“I have questions to the Cabinet ministers who held a press briefing in Lilongwe. What is happening with the progress on the deaths of our children with albinism. Where are the autopsy results of late Luke Buleya, where is the market and who is buying the bones of our children?” wondered Banda.

She continued:”We were told of a CCTV camera where it was said that I was seen receiving money from someone else at State House, we are still waiting for that footage, where is the CCTV?”

Banda asked the Cabinet ministers who held a news conference to say her warrant of arrent is valid to invite the media again to inform Malawians what they are doing with rapidly increasing cases of corruption in the country.

“With K3o0 billion, I arrested 72 people, how many people have been arrested following the K230 billion forensic audit report under the DPP?

“ People are forced to buy medicine and slinges at Karonga hospital, people are sleeping on empty stomach in our hospitals, yet, K16 billion went missing at Central Medical Stores Trust, when is government arresting the one who mismanaged the money?”.

She cited several other cases that include K53billion immigration uniformgate, K54 billion OPC scam, ADMARC K65 billion, K58 billion at ESCOM, Ministry of Agriculture K7billion, K16 billion at TEVETA and the K414million at Malawi embassies as cases that require investigations and another news conference.

MCP president Chakwera echoed Banda’s assertions saying some important jobs have costed government due to corruption.

He said some contractors provide substandard services because they connive with ruling party gurus.

“Look at the newly constructed Karonga-Songwe boarder road, in a space of less than 6 months, we have 123 potholes. This must stop,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera said money saved from corrupt activities will be used to provide effective public service.

“We will improve the economy, revamp the agriculture sector and achieve social economic transformation in a short period of time given mandate to rule the country,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera warned the governing DPP against using arrests to threaten the opposition ahead of the May 21 2019 polls, saying they are running scared of their own shadows.

“I dare tell them now that it is them in DPP and their cronies who should be running scared now of their own plunders of public resources,” he said.

Chakwera is campaigning in the Northern Region and has since pledged that once voted into power, his administration will improve the economic status of people in the region.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :