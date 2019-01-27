Chakwera lashes out at DPP led govt for failure to protect people with albinism

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful, Lazarus Chakwera, has hit at government saying it has excessively failed to protect people with albinism in the country but said his administration will “hunt and deal with the serial killers.”
Chakwera announced that the MCP government would care of persons with albinism when they take over the reins of power in May.
Among others, Chakwera said during a tour that took him to Lilongwe City West, Bwandilo, Mtsiliza, Wakawaka, Kandikole, and Malangalanga, that he will make sure that people with albinism have access to sun glasses and skin oils.
“We known this government has failed to protect people with albinism and we will ensure that they also receive some cash budgeted specifically for them so that they are able to take care of themselves,” said Chakwera.
At the main rally in Chinsapo, Chakwera said once MCP takes over it will make sure that Malawian vendors benefit from local businesses and not foreigners.
He said it was sad that most businesses are foreign-owned at the expense of indeginous Malawians.
“We will train youths in vocational skills to create jobs,” he said.
On education, Chakwera said the MCP government will build enough schools and that stories of pupils learning under trees will be of the past.
Also pledging to reduce phone and internet charges, Chakwera assured the nation that they would make sure that no foul play is done with the vote.
This man believes in matakorous politics, he will always wait for what he, with his radioactive and dynamite mind, thinks is a mistake of others to bank on. He has displayed acute poverty of leadership skills and bankruptsy of vision to exhume Malawi from the grave of Chaos dug by Mavwalo,Maliseche.
Thanks fake accent former reverend is extrely preposterous. Why are parading a person with albinism? This is ichondere wakufikapo.
So MCP know albino serial killers? But they wait to arrest them once they get into power?
Mr Chakwera, this is what we call cheap politics. People with albinism are Malawians and not outcast. The protection of Malawians is for all of us, we need to be our brothers keeper. Why only government should be doing that. As a man who have been sitting at the altar, you should know that those who are killing them are evil and you don’t fight principalities and powers and rulers of the darkness by physical strength only,but by prayer too. Don’t wait until you are president to start acting, what if you wait until Christ comes, what are you going… Read more »
That’s the way to go bwana Chakwera you have my vote. Internet and phone charges are too high in this country. But please also review living vocals in general rentals, electricity and water etc.
Chakwera must be careful about his promises. Bakili promised shoes in 1994, but in the end he became so elusive and said he wouldn’t know the size of shoes for everyone. Politicians must avoid making empty promises.
Ife tikufuna mujoinane ndi UTM, PPM, Aford and MCP as one grand caulition kuti mbava zilipo zi zikapume, tagwirizananitu. Osamakulilana mtima tithandizeni chonde kuchosa mbavazi. Tikufuna yikhale operation chosa mbava, because nonsenu payekhapayekha simungapange defeat anthu akubawa.
plus PP
Ife a MCP taphatikizana kale ndi PP kuti moto boooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
DPP 1 and DPP 2 (UTM) anati namiza kuti ma civil servants ndi onse a mboma kapena ma non org……….., tonse tizayamba kulandila malipilo apamwamba koma mpaka lero ,ife tikuvutikabe. just power hungly
the fight to protect people with abinism is everyone’s. inu a opposition if you had decided to raise hell for the government on the issue they would have done something but you happy to pussyfoot around it and use it for campaigning. Albinos are your and my brothers and sisters they dont belong to government therefore lets join hands and defeat this evil that is turning Malawi into a butsher house. Where are all those God fearing nation singers, why can we not do something
Women breast cutters – Women undressers–albino killers –nanchipanti- blood suckers –the works of dpp +Udf
So all along you had knowledge of the scam and you’re waiting to be in government, really? This is not a political matter, it is an issue of human right and a right to life. I thought the state president calls upon converted efforts to end the malpractice.
What did you expect him to do Kapolo? stop pretending, the police is under the executive branch where, unfortunately, the leader of opposition has absolutely no authority. if every jim and jack can act on this matter then do something yourself