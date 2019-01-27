Chakwera lashes out at DPP led govt for failure to protect people with albinism

January 27, 2019 Alick Mande -Nyasa Times 18 Comments

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP)  presidential hopeful, Lazarus Chakwera, has hit at government saying it has excessively failed to protect people with albinism in the country but said his administration  will “hunt and deal with the serial killers.”

Chakwera speaking on whistle-stop in Lilongwe

Chakwera announced that the MCP government would care of persons with albinism when they take over the reins of power in May.

Among others, Chakwera said during a tour that took him to Lilongwe City West, Bwandilo, Mtsiliza, Wakawaka, Kandikole, and Malangalanga, that he will make sure that people with albinism have access to sun glasses and skin oils.

“We known this government has failed to protect people with albinism and we will ensure that they also receive some cash budgeted specifically for them so that they are able to take care of themselves,” said Chakwera.

At the main rally in Chinsapo, Chakwera said once MCP takes over it will make sure that Malawian vendors benefit from local businesses and not foreigners.

He said it was sad that most businesses are foreign-owned at the expense of indeginous Malawians.

“We will train youths in vocational skills to create jobs,” he said.

On education, Chakwera said the MCP government will build enough schools and that stories of pupils learning under trees will be of the past.

Also pledging to reduce phone and internet charges, Chakwera assured the nation that they would make sure that no foul play is done with the vote.

 

