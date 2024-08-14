Chakwera leaves country for Mozambique, Zimbabwe

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has this morning left the country for Mozambique, for a two day official visit and Zimbabwe, where he is expected to attend the 44th Ordinary Summit of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government slated for Saturday 17th August, 2024 in Harare.

Speaking to the media before departure at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA), President Chakwera said the two trips demonstrates that Malawi is part of the SADC family. Chakwera added that the two events also demonstrates that we have excellent relationship with our neighbors.

President Chakwera travels to Mozambique at the invitation of the country’s leader His Excellency, Filipe Nyusi.

During the visit, the two governments are expected to discuss matters of mutual interest leading to cementing the cordial bilateral relationship that exist between the two countries.

It is also expected that during the visit, the two countries will sign agreements in several areas of cooperation.

At the SADC Summit in Harare, President Chakwera is expected to engage other leaders in the region to advance the ideals of the Agriculture, Tourism and Mining (ATM) Strategy.

Accompanied by First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera, President Chakwera was seen off by Vice President Dr Micheal Bizwick Usi and several top government officials.

