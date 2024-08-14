Chibuku Products Limited Donates Sewing Machines to Tikonze Apapa Organisation for the deaf students

Chibuku Products Limited, a leading opaque beer manufacturer, proudly today made generous donation of 10 sewing machines worth MK3.5 million to Tikonze Apapa Organization for the deaf students.

The initiative aims to empower deaf students by providing them with valuable skills that can enhance their livelihoods and foster independence.

The donation ceremony took place at the Tikonze Apapa Organizations headquarters, where the Managing Director of Chibuku Products Limited, Gerald Bowler, emphasized the company’s commitment to social responsibility and community development.

“At Chibuku, we believe in giving back to the communities we serve. Today’s donation is not just about providing sewing machines; it’s about equipping these talented individuals with the tools they need to thrive in life,” Bowler stated.

The sewing machines will enable students to engage in practical training, learn tailoring skills, and explore potential entrepreneurial avenues.

This initiative will not only enhance their skill sets but also boost their confidence and self-esteem.

Bowler further reiterated the importance of inclusivity, stating, “It is crucial that we create an environment where people with disabilities have the same opportunities as anyone else. We hope this donation will inspire a sense of achievement and encourage these students to follow their dreams, regardless of the challenges they may face.”

The Tikonze Apapa Organisation, which has been a beacon of hope for deaf students in the region, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the generous gift.

Katiana Lafrance, the Executive Director of Tikonze Apapa, remarked, “This donation is a significant step towards creating more opportunities for our students. We are incredibly thankful to Chibuku Products Limited for their support, and we look forward to seeing our students excel with their new skills.”

The collaboration between Chibuku Products Limited and Tikonze Apapa Organisation is a testament to the power of corporate social responsibility and community engagement.

Together, they are working towards creating a brighter future for deaf students, empowering them to achieve their full potential.

