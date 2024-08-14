DPP aspirant spits venom: “Mwatidyeradyera ma K2 million, lero muzikatiwuza mbwelera zimenezi”

Kenneth Bwanali, an aspirant for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) national director of logistics, has spat venom at the party criticizing its resolution to limit his position to northern region candidates.

DPP has issued a press release outlining that the party has allocated each region positions declaring that such posts “will be competent solely by candidates who are residents of the respective regions.”

Reacted to this, Bwanali said: “I have been campaigning for the position of national director of logistics for almost six months and today they just wake up and write this useless and undemocratic memo kuti that position is for somebody in the northern region.”

He adds on his Facebook page post: “Mwatidyeradyera ma K2 million athu lero nde muzikatiwuza mbwelera zimenezi. (We paid K2 million nomination fees only to be told this nosense.”

DPP is expected to hold its elective convention this weekend. In the statement issued today it says the position quotas are meant to ensure national distribution.

